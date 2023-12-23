MLB News and Rumors

Tigers sign right handed relief pitcher Shelby Miller

The Detroit Tigers signed right handed relief pitcher Shelby Miller of Round Rock, Texas to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million according to Rogers Sportsnet. The Tigers are the ninth Major League team Miller has played for. He has previously pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals (2012 to 2014), the Atlanta Braves (2015), the Arizona Diamondbacks (2016 to 2018), the Texas Rangers (2019), the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates (2021), the San Francisco Giants (2022), and Los Angeles Dodgers (2023).

2023 MLB Statistics

Miller pitched in 36 games for the Dodgers, and had a record of three wins and zero losses with a sizzling earned run average of 1.71. In 42 innings pitched, he gave up 19 hits, eight earned runs, three home runs, and 19 walks to go along with 42 strikeouts, three holds and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.91.

Miller’s Save in 2023

Miller picked up the save on April 25 in an 8-7 Dodgers win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He faced the minimum three batters, threw 12 pitches, of which eight pitches were strikes, and had two ground ball outs and one strikeout. It was actually the first save in Miller’s career. He has pitched 11 seasons, 203 games, and 820 innings.

Miller’s midseason injury in 2023

Miller went on the 60-day injury list for most of the summer because of a neck injury. The ailment caused stiffness in his shoulder of his non-throwing arm. As a result, Miller did not pitch from June 16 to August 30.

Drastic Improvement in 2023

The fact that Miller was sensational in 2023 could have come as a surprise. That is because he had an awful stretch in his career from 2018 to 2021. Miller has had dreadful earned run averages of 10.69 with the Diamondbacks in 2018, of 8.59 with the Rangers in 2019, of 9.24 with the Cubs and Pirates in 2021, and of 6.43 with the Giants in 2022. He opted out of the 2020 MLB season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bizarre All-Star Season with the Braves in 2015

Miller’s 2015 season with the Braves was one of the strangest in Major League Baseball history. He was a National League All-Star and had an excellent earned run average of 3.02. However, he led Major League Baseball with 17 losses.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
