MLB

Tigers sign third baseman Gio Urshela

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Los Angeles Angels Trade for Gio Urshela

The Detroit Tigers have signed third baseman Gio Urshela of Cartagena, Colombia according to Kirkland Crawford of the Detroit Free Press on Monday. The terms of the deal are for one year and $1.5 million. Urshela is joining his sixth Major League Baseball franchise. He previously played for the Cleveland Indians (2015 and 2017), the Toronto Blue Jays (2018), the New York Yankees (2019 to 2021), the Minnesota Twins (2022), and the Los Angeles Angels (2023).

2023 MLB Statistics

In 2023, Urshela batted .299 with two home runs and 24 runs batted in. During 62 games, 228 at bats, and 214 at bats, he scored 22 runs, and had 64 hits, eight doubles, and one triple, along with three stolen bases, 80 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .329, and a slugging percentage of .374.

Urshela’s home runs in 2023 came in a 9-7 Angels loss to the Boston Red Sox on April 15, and in a 8-5 extra inning loss that went to 10 innings against the Miami Marlins on May 27. In the loss to the Red Sox, Urshela had five runs batted in as his home run was a grand slam. Urshela’s triple came in a 2-0 Angels loss to the Marlins on May 28, a day after he hit his second home run of the season.

Injury Issues

Urshela broke his pelvis on June 15 in a 5-3 Angels win over the Texas Rangers. As a result he missed the rest of the season. Urshela also had to deal with a groin injury while with the Yankees in 2020.

Breakout 2019 Season

Urshela had a notable 2019 Major League Baseball regular season. He had single season career-highs in home runs (21), runs batted in (74), runs scored (73), doubles (34), batting average (.314), slugging percentage (.534), on base plus slugging percentage (.889), and total bases (236). Urshela got regular playing time with the Bronx Bombers five years ago because of a torn labrum to the original hot corner specialist, Miguel Andujar of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.

 

Topics  
MLB Tigers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB

MLB
Jose DeLeon

Former MLB pitcher Jose DeLeon passes away at age 63

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB
Untitled (10)
Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Analysis: Three to Be Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 23 2024
MLB
USATSI_21446223 (2) (1)
MLB Free Agency: Top 15 MLB Free Agents Remaining Heading into 2024 MLB Spring Training
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 3 2024
MLB
frank-thomas
Fox News Lists White Sox Legend Frank Thomas As Dead In Their End of the Year Memoriam
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Dec 30 2023
MLB
Deferred Money MLB Contracts: Shohei Ohtani Joins Ken Griffey Jr., Manny Ramirez, & Bobby Bonilla
Deferred Money MLB Contracts: Shohei Ohtani Joins Ken Griffey Jr., Manny Ramirez, & Bobby Bonilla
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 21 2023
MLB
960x0
MLB Trade Rumors Heading into the MLB Winter Meetings
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 2 2023
MLB
USATSI_19581103 (1)
MLB Offseason Key Dates: The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings Begin on Sunday
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top