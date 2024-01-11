Top 10 Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitchers all-time

In a new feature for the Sports Daily, we will take a look at the top 10 starting pitchers all-time of all 30 Major League Baseball teams. We begin with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

10) Wade Miley

The native of Hammond, Louisiana pitched 106 games for the Diamondbacks from 2011 to 2014, and had career highs in wins with 16 in 2012. That year, Miley was a National League All-Star, and finished second to Bryce Harper in National League Rookie of the Year voting. In 638 2/3 innings pitched, he had a record of 38 wins and 35 losses, with 499 strikeouts, an earned run average of 3.79, and WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.32.

9) Merrill Kelly

The native of Houston, Texas is an active pitcher for Arizona, as he has been with the Diamondbacks since 2019. During 750 2/3 innings pitched and 127 games, he has a record of 48 wins and 43 losses, with 681 strikeouts, an earned run average of 3.80, and a WHIP of 1.22.

8) Dan Haren

The native of Monterey Park, California pitched 87 games for the Diamondbacks from 2018 to 2010, and was an All-Star in 2008 and 2009. He had a record of 37 wins and 26 losses, with 570 strikeouts, an earned run average of 3.56 and WHIP of 1.13. Haren’s WHIP of 1.00 in 2009 led Major League Baseball. Known for his great control, he had a sizzling strikeout to walk ratio of 5.33 to 1, in his time with Arizona.

7) Zack Greinke

The native of Orlando, Florida pitched 114 games for the Diamondbacks from 2016 to 2019, and was an All-Star in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He had a record of 55 wins and 29 losses during 714 2/3 innings pitched. Greinke also had 683 strikeouts, an earned run average of 3.40, and a WHIP of 1.09.

6) Ian Kennedy

The native of Huntington Beach, California pitched 176 games for the Diamondbacks from 2010 to 2013, and again in 2022. He had a record of 52 wins and 41 losses during 798 2/3 innings pitched. Kennedy had 705 strikeouts, an earned run average of 3.92, and a WHIP of 1.25. During the 2011 National League season, Kennedy was spectacular as he led the National League with 21 wins, and the Major Leagues with an .840 winning percentage.

5) Patrick Corbin

The native of Clay, New York pitched 172 games for the Diamondbacks from 2012 to 2018. The two-time All-Star (2013 and 2018), Corbin had a record of 56 wins and 54 losses during 945 2/4 innings pitched. He had 897 strikeouts, an earned run average of 3.91, and a WHIP of 1.29.

4) Zac Gallen

The native of Somerdale, New Jersey has pitched 108 games for the Diamondbacks since 2018. An All-Star in 2023, this past season he had a record of 17 wins and nine losses, with 220 strikeouts, an earned run average of 3.47, and WHIP of 1.12. During 631 innings pitched in Arizona, Gallen has a record of 39 wins and 31 losses, with 729 strikeouts, an earned run average of 3.46 and WHIP of 1.10. Gallen’s WHIP of 0.91 in 2022 was the best in the National League.

3) Brandon Webb

The native of Ashland, Kentucky pitched 199 games for the Diamondbacks from 2003 to 2009. He was an All-Star in 2006, 2007, and 2008. Webb led the National League with 16 wins in 2006, and the Major Leagues with 22 wins in 2008. In 2006, he became the second Diamondbacks’s pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. Known for his durability, Webb pitched 15 complete games and eight shutouts in seven seasons. During 1319 2/3 innings pitched in Arizona, Webb had a record of 87 wins and 62 losses, 1065 strikeouts, an earned run average of 3.27 and a WHIP of 1.24. Right shoulder bursitis ended Webb’s Major League career in 2009.

2) Curt Schilling

The native of Anchorage, Alaska pitched 108 games for the Diamondbacks from 2000 to 2003. While with the Diamondbacks in 2001, Schilling led the Major Leagues with 22 wins, and 256 2/3 innings pitched, won a World Series, and was a World Series MVP. In three games against the New York Yankees, Schilling gave up four earned runs in 21 1/3 innings pitched. The next year in 2002, Schilling led the National League with a 0.97 WHIP. An All-Star in 2001 and 2002, Schilling had a record of 58 wins and 28 losses during his four seasons with Arizona. In 781 2/3 innings pitched, Schilling had 875 strikeouts, an earned run average of 3.14 and a WHIP of 1.04.

1) Randy Johnson

The Hall of Fame southpaw from Walnut Creek. California pitched 233 games for the Diamondbacks from 1999 to 2004, and again in 2007 and 2008. During 1630 1/3 innings pitched with Arizona, Johnson had a record of 118 wins and 62 losses, and an earned run average of 2.83, WHIP of 1.07, and 2077 strikeouts. He is the Diamondbacks’s all-time leader in strikeouts and wins. Johnson won four consecutive National League Cy Young Awards from 1999 to 2002. He and Greg Maddux of the Atlanta Braves (1992 to 1995), are the only two pitchers to accomplish that feat. A five-time All-Star with Arizona (1999 to 2002 and 2004), Johnson led the Major Leagues with 24 wins in 2002, and the Major Leagues five times in strikeouts with Arizona (364 in 1999, 347 in 2000, 372 in 2001, 334 in 2002, and 290 in 2004). He also led the National League with a 2.48 earned run average in 1999, a 2.32 earned run average in 2002, and Major League Baseball with an earned run average of 2.49 in 2001. Johnson also won a World Series with the Diamondbacks in 2001. He beat the Yankees three times, and was World Series MVP. On May 18, 2004, Johnson threw a perfect game for Arizona in a 2-0 Arizona win over Atlanta. Then in 2015, the Diamondbacks retired Johnson’s number 51.