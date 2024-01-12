Top 10 Baltimore Orioles Starting Pitchers All-Time

In an interesting feature for the Sports Daily, we will take a look at the top 10 starting pitchers all-time of all 30 Major League Baseball teams. In our third segment, we feature the Baltimore Orioles. The list includes the Milwaukee Brewers from 1894 to 1901, and the St. Louis Browns from 1902 to 1953.

10) Mike Boddicker

The native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa pitched 190 games for the Orioles from 1980 to 1988. During 1273 2/3 innings pitched, he had a record of 79 wins and 73 losses with 836 strikeouts, an earned run average of 3.73 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.29. Boddicker also had 53 complete games and 13 shutouts. He led Major League Baseball with five shutouts in 1983, the year the Orioles won the World Series. In game two of the 1983 World Series, Boddicker pitched a complete game three-hitter, where he only gave up an unearned run. Baltimore beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. He was also masterful in game two of the 1983 American League Championship Series. Boddicker pitched a complete game shutout with 14 strikeouts as Baltimore beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0. The following season in 1984, Boddicker led Major League Baseball with 20 wins, and the American League with a 2.79 earned run average, and was an All-Star.

9) Jack Powell

The native of Bloomington, Illinois pitched 294 games for the St. Louis Browns from 1902 to 1903, and from 1905 to 1912. Despite a losing record of 117 wins and 143 losses in 2229 2/3 innings pitched, Powell had a very respectable earned run average of 2.63, with 884 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.15. In his second stint in St. Louis, the Browns were known for their awful defense, as Powell gave up 249 unearned runs.

8) Scott McGregor

The southpaw from Inglewood, California pitched 356 games for the Orioles from 1976 to 1988. During 2140 2/3 innings pitched, McGregor had a record of 138 wins and 108 losses with 904 strikeouts, 83 complete games, 23 shutouts, an earned run average of 3.99, and WHIP of 1.29. He led the Major Leagues with a 1.08 WHIP in 1979, won a career-high 20 games in 1980, and was an All-Star in 1981 (13-5, 82 strikeouts, and a 3.26 ERA). In 1983, McGregor pitched a complete game, five-hit shutout in game five of the World Series. Baltimore beat Philadelphia 5-0 in the World Series clinching game as the Orioles won four games to one.

7) Steve Barber

The southpaw from Takoma Park, Maryland pitched 253 games for the Orioles from 1960 to 1967. During 1414 2/3 innings pitched, Barber had a record of 95 wins and 75 losses with 918 strikeouts, 53 complete games, 19 shutouts, an earned run average of 3.12, and WHIP of 1.33. He led Major League Baseball with eight shutouts in 1961, was an All-Star in 1963 (20-13, career high 180 strikeouts, and ERA of 2.75), and an All-Star again in 1966 (10-5, 91 strikeouts, ERA of 2.30). Tendinitis in his elbow prevented Barber from competing in the 1966 World Series.

6) Milt Pappas

The right-handed pitcher from Detroit, Michigan pitched 264 games for the Orioles from 1957 to 1965. During 1632 innings pitched, Pappas had a record of 110 wins and 74 losses with 944 strikeouts, 82 complete games, 26 shutouts, an earned run average of 3.24 and a WHIP of 1.21. An All-Star in 1962 (12-10, 130 strikeouts, and ERA of 4.03), and again in 1965 (13-9, 127 strikeouts, 2.60 ERA), he had a career-high 16 wins in 1963 and 1964, and a career-high 157 strikeouts in 1964. That year, Pappas had a strikeout to walk ratio of 3.27 to 1.

5) Mike Cuellar

The southpaw from Las Villas, Cuba pitched 290 games for the Baltimore Orioles from 1969 to 1976. During 2028 1/3 innings, Cuellar had a record of 143 wins and 88 losses with 1011 strikeouts, 133 complete games, 30 shutouts, an earned run average of 3.18 and a WHIP of 1.19. In 1969, Cuellar won the Cy Young Award, becoming the first Latin-born pitcher to receive the honour. He had a record of 23 wins and 11 losses, with 182 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.38. A three-time All-Star with Baltimore in 1970, 1971, and 1974, Cuellar led Major League Baseball with 24 wins and 21 complete games in 1970, reached 20 wins in 1971, and had 22 wins in 1974. When the Orioles won the 1970 World Series, Cuellar pitched a complete game, and only gave up three runs in a 9-3 Baltimore win over the Cincinnati Reds in game five of the series.

4) Mike Flanagan

The southpaw from Manchester, New Hampshire pitched 526 games for the Orioles from 1975 to 1987, and 1991 to 1992. During 2317 2/3 innings pitched, Flanagan had a record of 141 wins and 116 losses with 1297 strikeouts, 98 complete games, 17 shutouts, an earned run average of 3.89, and a WHIP of 1.32. In 1978, Flanagan was an All-Star (19-15, 167 strikeouts, ERA of 4.03). In 1979, he won the Cy Young Award (23-9, 190 strikeouts, ERA of 3.08). That season he led the Major Leagues with 23 wins and five shutouts. When the Orioles won the 1983 World Series, Flanagan only gave up three earned runs in nine postseason innings of work.

3) Dave McNally

The southpaw from Billings, Montana pitched 412 games with the Orioles from 1962 to 1974. In 2652 2/3 innings, McNally had a record of 181 wins, and 113 losses with 12o complete games, 33 shutouts, 1476 strikeouts, an earned run average of 3.18 and a WHIP of 1.20. A three-time All-Star, McNally was honoured in 1969 (20-7, 166 strikeouts, earned run average of 3.22), 1970 (Major League high 24 wins, 185 strikeouts, ERA of 3.22), and in 1972 (13-17, 120 strikeouts, ERA of 2.95). A two-time World Series champion in 1966 and 1970, McNally pitched a complete game four-hit shutout in game four of the World Series, a 1-0 Orioles win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then when the Orioles won the 1970 World Series, he pitched two complete games in the postseason, and gave up three earned runs run each contest. The first came in an 11-3 Orioles win over the Minnesota Twins in game two of the American League Championship Series, and the second came in a 9-3 Orioles win over the Cincinnati Reds in game three of the World Series.

2) Mike Mussina

The Hall of Fame pitcher from Williamsport, Pennsylvania pitched 288 games with the Orioles from 1991 to 2000. In 2009 2/3 innings pitched, Mussina had a record of 147 wins and 81 losses with 45 complete games, 15 shutouts, 1535 strikeouts, an earned run average of 3.53, and a WHIP of 1.18. A five-time All-Star with the Orioles (1992, 1993, 1994, 1997 and 1999), Mussina led Major League Baseball with 19 wins and four shutouts in 1995.

1) Jim Palmer

The Hall of Fame pitcher from New York, New York pitched 521 games for the Orioles from 1965 to 1984. In 3948 innings, Palmer had a record of 268 wins and 152 losses with 211 complete games, 53 shutouts, 2212 strikeouts, an earned run average of 2.86, and a WHIP of 1.18. A six-time All-Star (1970 to 1972, 1975, 1977, and 1978), he won three Cy Young Awards (1973, 1975, and 1976), and three World Series (1966, 1970 and 1983). Palmer led the American League in wins three straight years (23 in 1975, 22 in 1976, and 20 in 1977), earned run average twice (2.40 in 1973 and 2.09 in 1975), and complete games (22 in 1977). When the Orioles won the 1966 World Series, Palmer pitched game two, as he pitched a complete game four hit shutout in a 6-0 Orioles win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the process, he became the youngest pitcher to throw a complete game shutout in the World Series at 20 years and 356 days old. When the Orioles won the 1970 World Series, Palmer’s best two games were game three of the American League Championship Series (one earned run in nine innings, 12 strikeouts) in a 6-1 Orioles win over the Minnesota Twins, and game one of the 1970 World Series (three earned runs in 8 2/3 innings) in a 4-3 Orioles win over the Cincinnati Reds. On August 13, 1969, Palmer threw a no-hitter in an 8-0 Orioles win over the Oakland Athletics. Palmer’s number 22 was retired on September 1, 1985.