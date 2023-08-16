The most important position in football is quarterback. A great quarterback gives a team a chance to compete for a Super Bowl. An elite quarterback separates the contenders from the pretenders. Because of the quarterback’s importance, they are the highest-paid position in football. Which quarterbacks make the most money? Below, we explore the top-10 highest-paid NFL quarterbacks in 2023.

Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Quarterbacks In 2023

"There is no world where Jalen Hurts is a better quarterback than Joe Burrow. No world where Jalen Hurts is a better quarterback than Josh Allen. Jalen Hurts is terrific, but please, number three overall?" —@AdamSchein on his issue with the NFL's Top 100 Players List pic.twitter.com/O45VYzzavQ — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 8, 2023

The title of highest-paid quarterback in the NFL changed three times this offseason.

First, Jalen Hurts became the highest-paid QB after signing a five-year extension worth $51 million annually on April 17, 2023.

Ten days later, Lamar Jackson reset the QB market with a five-year extension worth $52 million annually.

On July 25, Herbert surpassed Jackson with a five-year extension worth $52.5 million, becoming the highest-paid QB and player in the league.

Rankings are based on average money per year via Spotrac.

9. (Tie) Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys / Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams / Daniel Jones, New York Giants — $40 million

.@DallasCowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy told us what stands out to him about QB Dak Prescott… "He's off the charts every single day. He brings it all the time." 📻 https://t.co/NBaBqqYF1M#NFLTrainingCamp | #Cowboys | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/04pdPmyrFp — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 16, 2023

There is a three-way tie for the ninth highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, with Dallas’ Dak Prescott, Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford, and New York’s Daniel Jones earning $40 million annually.

Jones was the most recent entry into the $40 million club after a career-best season, leading the Giants to a 9−6−1 regular season record and a Wild Card Round victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Stafford signed his deal during the 2022 offseason, so he still has a few years remaining before free agency.

However, Prescott is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. If he can lead the Cowboys to the NFC Championship game, he will be in line to make over $50 million annually on his new deal.

8. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills — $43 million

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has changed the trajectory of the Bills franchise.

Since Allen became the starter in 2018, the Bills have qualified for the last four postseasons with three-straight AFC East Divison Titles.

Allen has passed for over 4,200 yards and 35 touchdowns and rushed for at least six touchdowns in the last three seasons.

In August 2021, Allen signed a six-year, $258.03 million extension, including a $16.5 million signing bonus and $150 million guaranteed.

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs — $45 million

Despite coming in seventh on the highest-paid list, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the best quarterback in the NFL.

In five seasons as the starter, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to five AFC Championship Games and three Super Bowls, winning two, including Super Bowl LVII a season ago.

Mahomes also added his second regular season MVP and Super Bowl MVP in 2022.

In July 2020, Mahomes became the sixth player in NFL history to sign a contract extension of 10 years or more. Mahomes signed a decade-long extension with the Chiefs worth $450 million, including a $10 million signing bonus and $141.48 million guaranteed.

6. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns — $46 million

To say Cleveland Brown quarterback Deshaun Watson broke the league would be an understatement.

Despite his legal issues and impending suspension, the Browns traded multiple draft picks to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

The Browns signed Watson to a five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million extension, the largest guaranteed money in league history.

The fully-guaranteed deal is a rarity in the NFL, so Watson’s contract became a point of contention for players in contract negotiations, like Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Regardless of your personal views, Watson was once a top-five QB talent in the NFL and will look to return to form after a shortened season in 2022.

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals — $46.1 million

Game recognizes game Patrick Mahomes was asked who his favorite QB in the NFL was His response? #AZCardinals Kyler Murray😳 pic.twitter.com/nOc4QXi7vH — Cardinals Update (@updatecardinals) August 10, 2023

After being drafted No. 1 overall in the 20219 Draft, Kyler Murray had the best rookie season in Arizona Cardinals history. Murray threw for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 544 yards and four touchdowns. All four are Cardinals’ rookie records.

For his 2019 season, Murray was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In 2021, Murray led the Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

After picking up his fifth-year option in April 2022, the Cardinals signed Murray to a five-year, $230.5 million extension in July, with a signing bonus of over $29 million and $159.80 million guaranteed.

4. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos — $48.52 million

After ten years with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos during the 2022 offseason.

Shortly before the 2022 season, Wilson agreed to a five-year, $242.59 million contract with the Denver Broncos. Wilson received a $50 million signing bonus and $161 million guaranteed.

Unfortunately for Broncos fans, Wilson had his worst season as a pro, throwing for a career-low 16 touchdowns and a 60.5 completion percentage.

The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett and hired Sean Payton as their new head coach, hoping Wilson might turn around his misfortunes.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles — $51 million

Andy Reid believes Jalen Hurts will have the #Eagles in contention every single year. 🗣️#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/kqMHJkbZsB — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) August 16, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a season to remember in 2022.

The former second-round pick threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns with a 66.5 completion percentage. On the ground, Hurts was virtually unstoppable in short-yardage situations, leading to a career-high 13 rushing touchdowns.

Had Hurts played the entire season (he missed two games with an injury), he probably would have won MVP.

As the starter, Hurts went 15-1 in the regular season and cruised to the Super Bowl.

In Super Bowl LVII, Hurts threw for 304 yards and one touchdown and rushed for quarterback records of 70 yards and three touchdowns. However, the Eagles lost to the Chiefs 38-35.

This past offseason, Hurts became the highest-paid NFL player in history with a five-year, $255 million extension, including a $23.29 signing bonus and just shy of $180 million guaranteed.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens — $52 million

Since becoming the starting quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson has won 73% of his regular season starts (45-16).

In 2019, Jackson became the second unanimous MVP in league history after throwing for 3,127 yards and a league-leading 36 touchdowns. Jackson also set the rushing record for QBs with 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.

After a public contract dispute led to Jackson requesting a trade, the star quarterback finally agreed to a long-term contract extension in April 2023.

Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the Ravens, featuring a signing bonus of $72.5 million and $185 million guaranteed.

1. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers — $52.5 million

🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Chargers and star QB Justin Herbert have agreed to terms on a blockbuster 5-year extension worth $262.5M, per me and @MikeGarafolo, including monster guarantees to protect Herbert and lock him in for the future.

💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/iMyKEkYLke — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2023

In July 2023, Justin Herbert became the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, with an average annual salary of $52.5 million.

Herbert signed a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, including a $16.13 million signing bonus and $218.74 million guaranteed.

In three seasons as the starter, Herbert has thrown for 14,089 yards and 94 touchdowns with only 35 interceptions.

