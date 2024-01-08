In college football’s biggest game of the year, there’s plenty on the line. When Michigan take on Washington in the CFP National Championship, there’s more than a national title at stake. Players will also be looking to impress scouts to improve their 2024 NFL Draft prospects. With a ton of NFL talent likely to take the field on Monday, let’s take a look at a few players NFL scouts will be looking at.

Washington Huskies

Michael Penix Jr.

Position: Quarterback

Quarterback 2024 NFL Draft Prediction: Top-10 Pick

Top-10 Pick 2023/24 Stats: 336/504 passes completed (66.7%), 4,648 yds, 35 TDs, 9 INTs

Michael Penix is a left-handed gunslinger who seems to be going a little overlooked in the upcoming NFL Draft. With options like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels at the top of the pecking order, teams may be forgiven for looking passed Penix. However, a big performance in the CFP National Championship could well move him up into the top echelon of quarterbacks.

With Washington expected to run a high-octane passing offense, Penix gets another chance to prove he belongs with the aforementioned QBs in Monday evening’s CFP Final.

Rome Odunze

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver 2024 NFL Draft Prediction: Top-10 Pick

Top-10 Pick 2023/24 Stats: 87 recs, 1,553 yds, 13 TDs

Rome Odunze is another player on Washington’s offense that has a chance to improve his draft stock in Monday’s game. Odunze is competing with the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers to be the top wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While it is unlikely there is much Odunze can do to get teams as excited about him as they are about Harrison Jr., a big performance against a top-class defense could put him in the conversation with Nabers.

Odunze has led the Pac-12 in receiving yards the past two seasons, and now gets another chance to demonstrate just how good he is on the national stage. Don’t be surprised if Odunze manages to top 100 yards tonight, he has already done it ten times this season, including in his last five games.

Bralen Trice

Position: Edge

Edge 2024 NFL Draft Prediction: Top-20 Pick

Top-20 Pick 2023/24 Stats: 46 tkls, 11.5 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 FF, FR

Bralen Trice has been destroying passing attacks this season. But in the CFP Final he is going to have to show up in the run game too as it’s likely Michigan will look to force the ball down the throats of this Washington D.

Trice has had a big year with 7 sacks, coming off the back of a 9 sack season last year. NFL teams will have their eye on this disruptor in Monday’s clash.

Michigan Wolverines

JJ McCarthy

Position: Quarterback

Quarterback 2024 NFL Draft Prediction: 2nd Round Pick

2nd Round Pick 2023/24 Stats: 230/314 passes completed (73.2%), 2,851 yds, 22 TDs, 4 INTs

JJ McCarthy has developed a reputation as somewhat of a game manager, but he has shown glimpses of brilliance this season. His four touchdown outing against Michigan State and three TDs against Alabama in the CFP semifinal prove that he can sling it when he needs to. However, tonight, he may just be taking a backseat to Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards as Michigan may opt to run the ball.

Kris Jenkins

Position: Defensive Line

Defensive Line 2024 NFL Draft Prediction: 2nd Round Pick

2nd Round Pick 2023/24 Stats: 35 tkls, 4.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT

At 6’3″ and 275 lbs, Kris Jenkins may be tough to miss in the College Football National Championship. He is key to Michigan’s stellar defense that is yet to allow over 24 points in a game this year.

He will get a chance to climb up from his predicted second round position with a big performance against Washington.