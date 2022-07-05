Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On July 5

There are 15 Major League Baseball games on July 5. As we begin summer, the MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of BetOnline, one of the best MLB sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks.

How to Stream MLB Games Today For Free | Free MLB Live Stream

YouTube TV, Hulu Live and FUBO TV are among the best sites to watch MLB games online for free. While these services offer a free trial, there might be a better way to stream the MLB games tonight for free. Whether you’ve used up your free trial or are betting on baseball, Jazz Sports allows fans to watch MLB games for free, right from their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows fans to stream the MLB games tonight once they’ve placed a qualifying bet.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch MLB Games for free with a live stream from Jazz Sports.

Click here to sign up to Jazz Sports Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on any of the MLB games tonight Stream MLB games for free

The Best Online Sportsbooks for Betting on the MLB Games Today

RELATED: The Best MLB Betting Sites

5. Los Angeles Angels @ Miami Marlins Time: 6:40 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this interleague battle, the Los Angeles Angels play the Miami Marlins. The big reason to watch this match is because of Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara of Azua, Dominican Republic. So far this season, Alcantara has proven he is one of the most electric pitchers in the game today. He has a record of eight wins, three losses, with an earned run average of 1.95 and 97 strikeouts. What is most impressive is the fact that Alcantara has an ERA of 1.95 when he leads the Major Leagues with 115 1/3 innings pitched and 443 batters faced.

The Angels will counter with Noah Syndergaard (5-6, 3.86 ERA). The Angels are 37-44, and the Marlins are 38-40.

RELATED: The Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players

4. Minnesota Twins @ Chicago White Sox, Time: 8:10 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports/NBC Sports Chicago Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Heading into the season, the Chicago White Sox were the definite favourites to win the American League Central. However, as we are nearing the halfway point of the regular season, it is the Twins that are in first place in the division. At 46-37, the Twins lead the Cleveland Guardians by three and a half games and the White Sox (38-40) by five and a half games.

Chicago has been struggling at Guaranteed Rate Field on the south side of Chicago all year long, and the White Sox faithful are booing Chicago manager Tony LaRussa any chance they get. Chicago is 16-22 when they are the last team up to bat every inning.

On the mound, the Twins will start Chris Archer (2-3, 3.08 ERA). The White Sox counter with Michael Kopech (2-5, 2.78 ERA). Both starting pitchers have been effective despite losing records.

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks

3. Seattle Mariners @ San Diego Padres, Time: 4:10 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Root Sports/Bally Sports Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this West Coast Interleague matchup, the San Diego Padres (47-35) are hosting the Seattle Mariners (40-42). Both teams are in second place in their respective divisions. The Padres trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by four and a half games in the National League West. The Mariners are a whopping 13.5 games in the American League West.

The best reason to watch this game is the pitching matchup. The Padres will start Mike Clevinger (2-0, 2.79 ERA), and the Mariners counter with Logan Gilbert (9-3, 2.66 ERA). Gilbert has had five starts this season where he has not given up a single run.

2. St. Louis Cardinals @ Atlanta Braves, Time: 7:20 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this National League battle, the Atlanta Braves (47-34) host the St. Louis Cardinals (44-38). Like the game between the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners, this is a matchup of two second place teams in their respective divisions. The Braves trail the New York Mets by three and a half games in the National League East. The Cardinals trail the Milwaukee Brewers by three games in the National League Central.

In the first game of the four game series on Monday, the Braves defeated the Cardinals 6-3. The Braves scored five of their six runs in the second inning. Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson hit two doubles and had three runs batted in. On the mound, St. Louis will start rookie Andre Pallante (2-3, 2.10 ERA), while Atlanta will start Ian Anderson (6-5, 5.31 ERA). Anderson has struggled this season despite being a significant part of the Braves team that won the 2021 World Series.

1. Tampa Bay Rays @ Boston Red Sox, Time: 7:10 PM ET, Live Stream: Jazz Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports/NESN/TBS Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this American League East Division battle, the Boston Red Sox (45-35) host the Tampa Bay Rays (43-37). Both teams currently hold down wildcard spots in the American League.

The Red Sox blanked the Rays 4-0 on Monday in a game after the Rays had no problems scoring runs in a five-game weekend series win in Toronto. Kutter Crawford pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings in relief for the Red Sox.

On Tuesday, the pitching matchup has Jeffrey Springs starting for Tampa (3-2, 2.25 ERA) and Nick Pivetta of Victoria, British Columbia as the Red Sox starter (8-5, 3.23 ERA).