Top four College Football Bowl Games on New Year’s Day Weekend

Jeremy Freeborn
This is an exciting time in College Football as the finalists of the College Football Playoff National Championship will be decided on Monday. However, there will be two other intriguing matchups worth watching this weekend. Let’s take a look at the four most exciting College Football Bowl games on New Year’s Weekend.

Orange Bowl

Florida State is playing Georgia in an attempt to be undefeated. This game will take place in Miami, Florida at 4 PM ET on Saturday on ESPN. The Seminoles had a perfect record in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 13 win and zero losses, and many believe they deserved to be in the College Football Playoff semifinals over Alabama and Texas. The Seminoles were not given a semifinal spot by the committee, and as a result have to play a less meaningful College Bowl game. The Bulldogs were undefeated this season until the SEC Championship, when they lost 27-24 to Alabama.

Fiesta Bowl

This intriguing College Football matchup has the Liberty University Flames against the Oregon University Ducks. The Flames were undefeated in the Conference USA Division at 13-0, and will now play a Ducks squad looking for redemption after losing 34-31 to Washington in the Pac 12 Championship in Las Vegas. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has decided to play in the contest, rather than opting out of the contest to prepare for the National Football League. The game will take place in Glendale, Arizona at 1pm ET on Monday on ESPN.

Rose Bowl

Here we have Michigan, the top ranked team in the country, facing Alabama, the school with the richest college football history, playing in the most fascinating college football stadium on the planet. It should be a fascinating site in Pasadena, California. Like the Flames and Seminoles, the Wolverines were undefeated, but went 13-0 in a difficult conference, the Big 10. The Crimson Tide meanwhile lost once this year, but convinced the voters they deserved a spot after beating Georgia when it mattered most. The game will take place at 5pm ET on Monday on ESPN.

Sugar Bowl

Washington faces Texas in New Orleans on Monday at 8:45 pm ET on ESPN. The bottom line is the winner of the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will play for the National Championship title. The Huskies won the PAC 12 Championship with an undefeated record, while the Longhorns only lost once. That was a 34-30 loss to Oklahoma on October 7.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
