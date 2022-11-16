Top UK Comedian Threats To Shred £10k Unless David Beckham Drops His Qatar World Cup Role

You might not have heard of UK comedian Joe Lycett in the US, but there’s every chance you’ve heard of David Beckham. Afterall, the former soccer player has lived in America and also had a succesful 5-year stint playing for the LA Galaxy. However, Beckham’s squeaky-clean image has come under fire in the build up to the World Cup with news of his big-money ambassadors role at the event, which has prompted gay UK comedian Lycett to threaten to shread £10k if Beckham fails to pull out!



David Beckham Coming Under Fire as 2022 World Cup Ambassador

It was only a few months ago that David Beckham further enhanced his reputation as a ‘National Treasure’ in England after queuing up with the rest of the general public to see the The Queen lying in state in London.

Beckham could have easily used his A-list celebrity status to jump the crowds, but he decided to wait his turn like everyone else to pay his respects to the Queen and he gained a lot of respect to doing just that.

However, things have taken a turn for the worse for Beckham in recent days as the former LA Galaxy player and England football captain is reported to be getting £10m (but some are claiming it’s as much as £150m) for playing an ambassador’s role at the controversial 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Beckham has, in the past, been a backer of gay supporters in football. Therefore, with Qatar having bans in the country on same-sex relationships and a dire human rights record, that also saw many construction workers that built the stadiums die when having to build them in appalling conditions, it’s easy to see why many football fans want to boycott the 2022 FIFA World Cup completely.

So, when this David Beckham Qatar ambassador news story broke, a lot of his fans have now turned on him – including UK gay comedian Joe Lycett.

RELATED: Best USA Sports Betting Apps For World Cup Promo Codes & Free Bets

UK Comedian Joe Lycett Threatens To Shred £10k If Beckham Doesn’t Pull Out Of Qatar Role



“This is a message to David Beckham. I consider you, along with Kim Woodburn and Monty Don, to be a gay icon.

“You’re the first premiership footballer to do shoots with gay magazines like Attitude, to speak openly about your gay fans, and you married a Spice Girl, which is the gayest thing a human being can do.

“But now it’s 2022. And you signed a reported £10m deal with Qatar to be their ambassador during the FIFA World Cup.

“Qatar was voted as one of the worst places in the world to be gay. Homosexuality is illegal, punishable by imprisonment and, if you’re Muslim, possibly even death.”

“If you end your relationship with Qatar, I’ll donate this 10 grand of my own money, as a grand for every million you’re reportedly getting, to charities that support queer people in football.

“However, if you do not, at midday next Sunday I will throw this money into a shredder just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it live on a website I’ve registered called benderslikebeckham.com” Joe Lycett told his Twitter followers.

Former Teammate Gary Neville Defends Beckham

However, there are some high-profile ex-players that are standing by Beckham, with former Manchester United pal, Gary Neville pointing out that Beckham has spent a lot of time in Qatar and used to play for PSG, who has Qatari ownership.

“Beckham, to be fair to him, has a relationship with the Qataris through his relationship with PSG, and the work he has done in terms of amplifying our country through the world is probably second to none in the past five to 10 years.” Gary Neville told the Daily Mail



RELATED: What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

WATCH: David Beckham Has Been Challenged Over His Role At The Qatar World Cup

$6,000 In 2022 World Cup Free Bets| Join Our Leading US Sports Betting Sites For The World Cup With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

In summary see below our best soccer betting sites in the US, that will allow you to place bets in ANY US state.

Use our unique World Cup promo code INSIDERS with ALL of our Texas sports betting sites for the World Cup to make sure your soccer free bets are credited to your new accounts.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

Content You May Like