How big of a game was it for No. 11 Texas and quarterback Quinn Ewers? Beat No. 3 Alabama? On the road?

They did, earning a 34-24 decision, snapping the Crimson Tide’s 21-game home win streak.

Twitter users responded Saturday to Ewers becoming the first non-SEC QB to amass more than 250 passing yards and two touchdowns at Bryant-Denny Stadium since Alabama coach Nick Saban arrived in 2007. Ewers finished 24 of 38 for 349 yards and three TDs.

How big of a victory was it for the Longhorns? It was their first road win over a top-three squad since 1969.

Some familiar faces in the building for tonight’s matchup against Texas. AJ McCarron, Dont’a Hightower, Greg Sankey, Rece Davis, and Marcell Dareus among others. pic.twitter.com/z0MQegybfW — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) September 9, 2023

This Quinn Ewers to Xavier Worthy bomb to give Texas the lead over Alabama had Matthew McConaughey and @PatMcAfeeShow HYPED! #HookEm #CFB @McConaughey pic.twitter.com/tXLpo8RTJL — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) September 10, 2023

A double-digit lead is a double-digit lead …

Alabama’s defense comes up big again to force another Texas FG. 13-3 Longhorns with 4:05 left in the 2nd Quarter. — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) September 10, 2023

Couple of huge drops by Texas are the only thing standing between Alabama and a 21-3 deficit. — Kevin Scarbinsky (@KevinScarbinsky) September 10, 2023

Halftime for #TEXAS vs. Alabama with the Horns leading 13-6. Your thoughts on the game so far? #HookEm #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Ij7qhmO1Fp — AM 1300 The Zone (@am1300thezone) September 10, 2023

Desmond Howard must be feeling pretty good about his Texas pick earlier today, especially after bringing out the white folding chair in Alabama. IYKYK pic.twitter.com/NZuPagek3I — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 10, 2023

JALEN MILROE TO JERMAINE BURTON. WHAT. A. THROW.pic.twitter.com/AGBovu1G9J — TorresOnBama (@TorresonBama) September 10, 2023

14:05 Texas Touchdown

13:54 Texas Interception

13:50 Texas Touchdown@TexasFootball scored 14 points in 15 seconds vs Alabama 😳🤘 pic.twitter.com/Te2lm9n9fZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2023

Texas’ secondary isn’t much better than Alabama’s. This is terrible secondary play. pic.twitter.com/mYkMlqrzaE — Darryl (@DarrylDJack) September 10, 2023

Georgia transfer AD Mitchell with his 2nd touchdown catch of the night to put Texas back up two scores. Mitchell also caught a touchdown vs. Alabama in Georgia’s 2021 National Championship win 🏈pic.twitter.com/M3SiXr4vt6 — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 10, 2023

I’ve not seen #Texas Fight, like actually throw multiple counterpunches in a big time game like this in quite some time. Refreshing that it’s vs #Alabama. pic.twitter.com/7fpkT2E940 — Dominic White (@DomWWhite) September 10, 2023

