How big of a game was it for No. 11 Texas and quarterback Quinn Ewers? Beat No. 3 Alabama? On the road?
They did, earning a 34-24 decision, snapping the Crimson Tide’s 21-game home win streak.
Twitter users responded Saturday to Ewers becoming the first non-SEC QB to amass more than 250 passing yards and two touchdowns at Bryant-Denny Stadium since Alabama coach Nick Saban arrived in 2007. Ewers finished 24 of 38 for 349 yards and three TDs.
How big of a victory was it for the Longhorns? It was their first road win over a top-three squad since 1969.
The future SEC opponents took a test flight …
A B-52 bomber flyover at Bryant-Denny Stadium before kickoff between Alabama and Texas. #RollTide #RTR #USA #AlabamaFootball pic.twitter.com/GG08iHuDfS
— Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) September 9, 2023
The stars came out for the top-25 contest …
Some familiar faces in the building for tonight’s matchup against Texas.
AJ McCarron, Dont’a Hightower, Greg Sankey, Rece Davis, and Marcell Dareus among others. pic.twitter.com/z0MQegybfW
— Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) September 9, 2023
He’s not acting. The Longhorns’ faithful started to believe the hype …
This Quinn Ewers to Xavier Worthy bomb to give Texas the lead over Alabama had Matthew McConaughey and @PatMcAfeeShow HYPED! #HookEm #CFB @McConaughey pic.twitter.com/tXLpo8RTJL
— The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) September 10, 2023
A double-digit lead is a double-digit lead …
Alabama’s defense comes up big again to force another Texas FG.
13-3 Longhorns with 4:05 left in the 2nd Quarter.
— Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) September 10, 2023
Quick first-half analysis from someone who knows …
Couple of huge drops by Texas are the only thing standing between Alabama and a 21-3 deficit.
— Kevin Scarbinsky (@KevinScarbinsky) September 10, 2023
Halfway through thoughts? …
Halftime for #TEXAS vs. Alabama with the Horns leading 13-6.
Your thoughts on the game so far? #HookEm #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Ij7qhmO1Fp
— AM 1300 The Zone (@am1300thezone) September 10, 2023
Short, but sweet halftime critique …
Texas-Alabama first half analysis: pic.twitter.com/xhcRNw39B8
— Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) September 10, 2023
The “Michigan Man” was looking smart at the half …
Desmond Howard must be feeling pretty good about his Texas pick earlier today, especially after bringing out the white folding chair in Alabama. IYKYK pic.twitter.com/NZuPagek3I
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 10, 2023
Impressive throw, giving the Crimson Tide’s their first lead …
JALEN MILROE TO JERMAINE BURTON.
WHAT. A. THROW.pic.twitter.com/AGBovu1G9J
— TorresOnBama (@TorresonBama) September 10, 2023
But Alabama’s advantage lasted just 1:09 ….
RESPONSE. @QuinnEwers to @MoCityMitch. TD, Horns. And the lead.
LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Texas faces No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, via @josephcook89 and @InsideTexas staff: https://t.co/3LrnqSjnGl (FREE) #HookEm pic.twitter.com/BfsBCgFBov
— Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) September 10, 2023
When Texas turned the tide …
14:05 Texas Touchdown
13:54 Texas Interception
13:50 Texas Touchdown@TexasFootball scored 14 points in 15 seconds vs Alabama 😳🤘 pic.twitter.com/Te2lm9n9fZ
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2023
Until, that is, Texas suddenly forgot it was playing tackle football …
Texas’ secondary isn’t much better than Alabama’s. This is terrible secondary play. pic.twitter.com/mYkMlqrzaE
— Darryl (@DarrylDJack) September 10, 2023
Alabama had experienced this before from Adonai Mitchell …
Georgia transfer AD Mitchell with his 2nd touchdown catch of the night to put Texas back up two scores.
Mitchell also caught a touchdown vs. Alabama in Georgia’s 2021 National Championship win 🏈pic.twitter.com/M3SiXr4vt6
— 247Sports (@247Sports) September 10, 2023
Are the Longhorns making CFB fans re-think their championship aspirations? …
I’ve not seen #Texas Fight, like actually throw multiple counterpunches in a big time game like this in quite some time. Refreshing that it’s vs #Alabama. pic.twitter.com/7fpkT2E940
— Dominic White (@DomWWhite) September 10, 2023
Alabama’s playoff sunset …
Sunset at Bryant-Denny #RollTide @spann pic.twitter.com/v4pOTaxtn8
— Bama26Point2 (@Bama26Point2) September 10, 2023