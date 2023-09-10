College Football News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To No. 11 Texas Longhorns Overwhelming No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide At Home In College Football Headliner

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
alabama texas top 25 matchup (1)

How big of a game was it for No. 11 Texas and quarterback Quinn Ewers? Beat No. 3 Alabama? On the road?

They did, earning a 34-24 decision, snapping the Crimson Tide’s 21-game home win streak.

Twitter users responded Saturday to Ewers becoming the first non-SEC QB to amass more than 250 passing yards and two touchdowns at Bryant-Denny Stadium since Alabama coach Nick Saban arrived in 2007. Ewers finished 24 of 38 for 349 yards and three TDs.

How big of a victory was it for the Longhorns? It was their first road win over a top-three squad since 1969.

The future SEC opponents took a test flight …

The stars came out for the top-25 contest …

He’s not acting. The Longhorns’ faithful started to believe the hype …

A double-digit lead is a double-digit lead …

Quick first-half analysis from someone who knows …

Halfway through thoughts? …

Short, but sweet halftime critique …

The “Michigan Man” was looking smart at the half …

Impressive throw, giving the Crimson Tide’s their first lead …

But Alabama’s advantage lasted just 1:09 ….

When Texas turned the tide …

Until, that is, Texas suddenly forgot it was playing tackle football …

Alabama had experienced this before from Adonai Mitchell …

Are the Longhorns making CFB fans re-think their championship aspirations? …

Alabama’s playoff sunset …

Topics  
Alabama Crimson Tide College Football News and Rumors Texas Longhorns
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Is Golden For ESPN On Sidelines of Texas-Alabama Game

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
College Football News and Rumors
Shedeur Sanders
Tom Brady To Shedeur Sanders: ‘Don’t Be Satisfied’ After Colorado’s Win Over TCU
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Sep 5 2023
College Football News and Rumors
duke trounces Clemson on monday (1)
Twitter Reacts As Duke Football Takes Advantage of Clemson’s Mistakes, Routs Top-10 Team For 1st Time Since 1989
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 5 2023
College Football News and Rumors
Travis hunter is turning into star for colorado (1)
College Football 2023: Twitter Reacts To Sights, Sounds, Emotions Of Season’s 1st Full Saturday
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 3 2023
College Football News and Rumors
msu vs cmu in season opener (1)
College Football 2023: Twitter Reacts To Michigan State’s Season-Opening Victory Over Central Michigan At Spartan Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 1 2023
College Football News and Rumors
minnesota nebraska college football (1)
College Football 2023: Twitter Reacts to Minnesota’s Season-Opening, Last-Second Victory Over Nebraska
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 1 2023
College Football News and Rumors
Notre Dame vs. Navy Attendance: 40,000 Americans Traveled To Ireland
Notre Dame vs. Navy Attendance: 40,000 Americans Traveled To Ireland
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top