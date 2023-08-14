MLB News and Rumors

Two key MLB series that start August 14

Jeremy Freeborn
Luis Arraez

As we approach the middle of August, there are two key Major League Baseball series that commence on Monday. Let’s take a look at these intriguing series that begin on the east coast and the west coast.

Houston Astros @ Miami Marlins

The Astros are at 68 wins and 51 losses, and are in second place in the American League West. They are two and a half games back of the Texas Rangers for first place in the division. Houston is in a playoff spot however as they hold down the second wildcard spot in the American League. They lead the Seattle Mariners by four games for a postseason position.

The Marlins are at 62 wins and 57 losses. They have the third wildcard spot in the National League and lead the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds by half a game for the final playoff position.

Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker of Tampa, Florida is second in the American League with 88 runs batted in. Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela leads the Major Leagues with a .367 batting average and 162 hits.

Tampa Bay Rays @ San Francisco Giants

The Rays are at 71 wins and 49 losses. They trail the Baltimore Orioles by three games in the American League East, but are comfortably in a wildcard spot, as they lead the Seattle Mariners by six and a half games.

The Giants are at 63 wins and 55 losses. They have the second wildcard spot in the National League, and lead the Cubs and Reds by two games each.

The Rays are led by first baseman Yandy Diaz of Sagua la Grande, Cuba, who leads the American League with a .323 batting average. So far this season, he has 125 hits in 387 at bats. On the mound, Giants closer Camilo Doval of Yamasa, Dominican Republic leads the Major Leagues with 33 saves.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

