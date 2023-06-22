Soccer

U.S. Women’s World Cup 2023 Schedule: Dates, Times, Roster, How To Watch & Live Stream

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
U.S. Women’s World Cup 2023 Schedule: Dates, Times, Roster, How To Watch & Live Stream

The US Women’s National Team is favored to win the 2023 FIFA World Cup. At -5000 odds to qualify, the USWNT is nearly a lock to advance to the knockout stages. Below, we’ll break down the USWNT schedule, including the dates, times, TV channel, and live stream information that fans need to know on their road to the 2023 World Cup Final.

USWNT World Cup 2023 Schedule

  • USA vs Vietnam — Friday, July 21 @ 9 pm ET
  • USA vs Netherlands — Wednesday, July 26 @ 9 pm ET
  • Portugal vs USA — Tuesday, August 1 @ 3 am ET
  • Last 16 — August 5-8
  • Quarterfinals — August 10-12
  • Semifinals — August 15-16
  • World Cup Final — August 20

How To Watch The USWNT World Cup 2023 Games

  • FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
  • 📅 Dates: July 20 — August 20
  • 🏟 Location: Australia & New Zealand
  • 📺 TV Channel: FOX | FOX Sports
  • 🏆 2019 World Cup Winner: USA
  • 🎲 2023 World Cup Odds: USWNT +250 | England +350 | Spain +650

FOX will televise the USWNT’s quest for its third consecutive FIFA World Cup title.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 can also be live-streamed for free on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Soccer fans can also watch on any streaming service that carries FOX and FS1, such as Sling or YouTube TV. Many of these services offer free trials for users that have not signed up for an account.

USWNT World Cup 2023 Roster

The USWNT announced its 2023 World Cup roster on Wednesday and there were a few surprises.

Three players — Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and Kelley O’Hara — have made their fourth World Cup team. However, the 2023 USWNT roster also features plenty of youth. In fact, 14 players will be competing in their first-ever World Cup. That’s more first-time participants than the team featured in 2019 (11) and 2015 (eight).

Most of those players are expected to be starters, led by the likes of Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, and Naomi Girma.

Savannah DaMelo and Aubrey Kingsbury were among the biggest surprises on the roster while 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson will be one of the players to watch heading into her 2023 World Cup debut.

Thompson might not earn a starting role out of the gate but her form in the NWSL has been undeniable of late and she looked up to the task in her first start at the senior UWSNT level. She could be a player that could emerge as a difference-maker for the USWNT later on in the tournament.

Soccer Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Soccer
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Soccer

Soccer
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Deal Makes Him Highest-Paid Athlete In The US

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Deal Makes Him Highest-Paid Athlete In The US

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 20 2023
Soccer
spieth fowler jt
PGA Tour Stars Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Justin Thomas to Invest in Championship Soccer Team Leeds United
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 15 2023
Soccer
353437038_637905571705145_5445512714924582952_n
Man City Wins Champions League, Completes Historic English Treble
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 11 2023
Soccer
Champions League final betting
How to Bet On The Champions League Final in Alabama | AL Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 10 2023
Soccer
Champions League final betting
How to Bet On The Champions League Final in Wisconsin | WI Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 10 2023
Soccer
Champions League final betting
How to Bet On The Champions League Final in Washington | WA Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 10 2023
Soccer
Champions League final betting
How to Bet On The Champions League Final in North Dakota | ND Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top