The US Women’s National Team is favored to win the 2023 FIFA World Cup. At -5000 odds to qualify, the USWNT is nearly a lock to advance to the knockout stages. Below, we’ll break down the USWNT schedule, including the dates, times, TV channel, and live stream information that fans need to know on their road to the 2023 World Cup Final.

USWNT World Cup 2023 Schedule

USA vs Vietnam — Friday, July 21 @ 9 pm ET

— Friday, July 21 @ 9 pm ET USA vs Netherlands — Wednesday, July 26 @ 9 pm ET

— Wednesday, July 26 @ 9 pm ET Portugal vs USA — Tuesday, August 1 @ 3 am ET

— Tuesday, August 1 @ 3 am ET Last 16 — August 5-8

— August 5-8 Quarterfinals — August 10-12

— August 10-12 Semifinals — August 15-16

— August 15-16 World Cup Final — August 20

How To Watch The USWNT World Cup 2023 Games

⚽ FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

📅 Dates: July 20 — August 20

July 20 — August 20 🏟 Location: Australia & New Zealand

Australia & New Zealand 📺 TV Channel: FOX | FOX Sports

FOX | FOX Sports 🏆 2019 World Cup Winner: USA

USA 🎲 2023 World Cup Odds: USWNT +250 | England +350 | Spain +650

FOX will televise the USWNT’s quest for its third consecutive FIFA World Cup title.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 can also be live-streamed for free on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Soccer fans can also watch on any streaming service that carries FOX and FS1, such as Sling or YouTube TV. Many of these services offer free trials for users that have not signed up for an account.

USWNT World Cup 2023 Roster

The USWNT announced its 2023 World Cup roster on Wednesday and there were a few surprises.

Three players — Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and Kelley O’Hara — have made their fourth World Cup team. However, the 2023 USWNT roster also features plenty of youth. In fact, 14 players will be competing in their first-ever World Cup. That’s more first-time participants than the team featured in 2019 (11) and 2015 (eight).

Most of those players are expected to be starters, led by the likes of Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, and Naomi Girma.

Savannah DaMelo and Aubrey Kingsbury were among the biggest surprises on the roster while 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson will be one of the players to watch heading into her 2023 World Cup debut.

Thompson might not earn a starting role out of the gate but her form in the NWSL has been undeniable of late and she looked up to the task in her first start at the senior UWSNT level. She could be a player that could emerge as a difference-maker for the USWNT later on in the tournament.

