UCLA Point Guard Kiki Rice Signs NIL Deal with Jordan Brand

The Jordan brand took their first leap into the Name, Image, and Likeness scene by signing freshman UCLA guard Kiki Rice.

NBA Twitter and some of Jordan Brand’s biggest names went to congratulate the young recruit ahead of her debut season.

Rice, the No. 1 recruit in the country, will join a Jordan roster packed with NBA stars.

Jordan Brand Signs UCLA Freshman Kiki Rice

Incredibly grateful to announce that I am joining @jumpman23 as its first NIL athlete! It’s my hope that we can continue to make a difference on and off the court and help improve gender equity in sports for young girls. https://t.co/V1HbtZILrq pic.twitter.com/8r3albyy3C — Kiki Rice (@kiki_rice0) October 31, 2022

The Jordan Brand signed their first NIL deal with UCLA freshman guard Kiki Rice on Monday. Not only is Rice the first college player to sign with the Jordan brand but she was the nation’s No.1 recruit in 2022.

Rice led Sidwell Friends High School to their first state championship in Washington, DC.

She committed to UCLA with the hopes of leading the Bruins to their first trip to the NCAA Final Four and maybe even their first national championship.

Rice joins the Jordan Family with big names like Zion Williamson and Carmerlo Anthony.

According to the Jordan brand, Rice’s leadership ability both on and off the court made her the perfect fit for the company’s first signing.

In Jordan’s first Name, Image and Likeness deal, the freshman guard will look to partner up with the school’s exclusive apparel provider.

Rice Gives Away Jordans To Her Teammates

In her first act as the newest Jordan signee, Rice decided to give back to her teammates.

After practice, the freshman guard surprised every student athlete and staff on the roster with brand new Jordans.

In a Twitter video, Rice commented on how this opportunity is not only for her but her teammates as well.

The deal with Rice also marks a new approach for the Jordan brand, as the company will likely look to sign more NIL deals with college athletes in the near future.