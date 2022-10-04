NIL Deals Rules Investigator Role Advertised by NCAA

Names, images and likenesses (NIL) deals have allowed college athletes to profit off their fame since 2021. So far, it has been policed minimally by the NCAA, with a few calling the current NIL landscape the ‘Wild West’. However, that seems likely to change with news that the NCAA is advertising for a role of NIL deals rules investigator.

Job description

The days of minimally scrutinized NIL deals for student athletes could be coming to an end. A recent job posting from the NCAA seems to be searching for a candidate to enforce NIL deals rules more stringently.

The job advertisement is seeking candidates for the role of ‘Associate Director of Enforcement – NIL’. Included in the job responsibilities are:

Serve as primary NIL lead for enforcement staff.

Solicit and/or receive information related to potential NIL deal violations.

Identify and analyze actionable information of potential NCAA violations.

Perform interviews with individuals involved in potential rules violations.

While the primary function of the person in this role will be to enforce the NIL rules, there are other responsibilities too. They will also spearhead a team of administrators, teaching them how to best prevent any violations from occurring.

Already working on it

According to Meghan Durham, who is part of the NCAA PR team, there are already enforcement staff working on a number of cases right now. She further adds that NCAA member teams are eager to have the NCAA ensure rules are not being broken. Especially concerning to them, according to Durham, are tampering and recruiting rules. Durham does also state that the NCAA and its members fully support appropriate use of NIL deals.

NCAA members support appropriate use of NIL for all college athletes. They have expressed a desire for the national office to ensure NCAA rules – including recruiting rules & tampering – are not being violated. Enf staff are already working on a number of cases in the NIL space https://t.co/KUzqPNrYC5 — Meghan Durham (@NCAAMeg) October 4, 2022

The days of the ‘Wild West’ may be coming to an end with a more strictly enforced NIL policy. The message seems to be that you can drink in the saloon, but when last orders are called, you had better head home.