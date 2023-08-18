UFC 292 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Aljmain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Let’s take a look at the parlay of the week for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusets for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. We have a bantamweight title fight between the bantamweight GOAT and champion Aljamain Sterling taking on one of the biggest rising stars in the sport and Contender Series alumni Sean O’Malley. Sterling would look to solidify his status as the greatest bantamweight fighter in UFC history meanwhile, O’Malley looks for his first taste of gold around his waist as he takes on his toughest opposition to date and one of the greatest to ever do it.

In the co-main event, we have the strawweight title on the line when Zhang Weili looks to defend her title when she takes on surging contender Amanda Lemos. Zhang is coming off winning her title back after dominating Carla Esparza meanwhile, Lemos has had two knockouts on her way to being the No. 1 contender in the strawweight division. With that said, let’s take a look at the parlay of the week for UFC 292.

UFC 292 Parlay of the Week

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Austin Hubbard -172 Mario Bautista -230 Marlon Vera -185 Parlay Odds +249

Austin Hubbard (-172)

Austin Hubbard has a higher significant strike accuracy than Holobaugh, landing 47% of his strikes compared to Holobaugh’s 42% striking accuracy. Hubbard also has a better striking defense, absorbing only 2.97 strikes per minute with a 58% striking defense compared to Holobaugh’s 4.28 absorbed per minute with only a 46% defense.

Hubbard has been criticized by UFC President Dana White for not being aggressive enough in his fights. Hubbard has taken this criticism to heart and has stated that he wants to “bring the aggression” in his fight against Holobaugh which should up the tempo and the pace having Hubbard land more significant strikes than he normally does.

Holobaugh is known for being an aggressive fighter who likes to walk his opponents down and pressure them with his striking. However, this could play into Hubbard’s strengths, as he is a skilled counter-striker who is comfortable fighting off his back foot. If Hubbard can use his footwork and counter-striking to frustrate Holobaugh and avoid getting backed up against the cage and land some takedowns with control, he could win this fight on points.

Mario Bautista (-230)

Mario Bautista is the clear favorite to defeat Da’mon Blackshear at UFC 292. Bautista is the more experienced fighter, with a 6-2 record in the UFC. He is also the more well-rounded fighter, with a strong ground game and a dangerous striking arsenal. Blackshear is fairly new to the UFC compared to Bautista, with just four fights in his UFC career. He is a powerful striker, but he does his best work on the mat which is also one of Bautista’s best attributes as well.

In the striking department, Bautista has the edge. He is a more technical striker with a wider variety of weapons. Blackshear is a more aggressive striker, but he is also more prone to mistakes. Bautista is also the better counter-striker, and he is likely to land the more telling blows.

On the ground, Bautista is also the better fighter even though Blackshear is dangerous there after just completing the third twister submission in UFC history he has shown to make mistakes on the mat. Blackshear is willing to put himself in harm’s way to get fights to the mat and with the experience that Bautista has he can make him pay for those mistakes.

Bautista is the clear favorite to win this fight. He is the more experienced, well-rounded, and skilled fighter. Blackshear is a dangerous striker, but he is not as well-rounded as Bautista. I expect Bautista to win by a late finish after Blackshear gasses or a unanimous decision.

Marlon Vera (-185)

Marlon Vera is the slight favorite to defeat Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292. Vera is the younger fighter, and he has been on a tear lately, winning four out of his last five fights. Munhoz is a veteran fighter, but he has been inconsistent in recent years.

In the striking department, Vera has the edge. He is a more powerful striker with a wider variety of weapons. Munhoz is a more technical striker, but he is not as explosive as Vera. Vera is also the better counter-striker, and he is likely to land the more telling blows.

On the ground, the fight is more evenly matched. Both fighters are good grapplers, but Vera has the edge in experience. Munhoz is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, but Vera has a wrestling background and he is more likely to take the fight to the ground.

Vera is the slight favorite to win this fight. He is the younger, more explosive fighter with the more diverse striking arsenal. Munhoz is a veteran fighter, but he has been inconsistent in recent years. I expect Vera to win by decision.

