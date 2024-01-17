New University of North Carolina (UNC) commit Alex Payne, has emerged as one of the most promising talents in the 2025 high school football class. His impressive physical attributes, coupled with his on-field skills, have made him a sought-after prospect for many top college programs, but it’s UNC where the Georgia native will play college football. Let’s take a closer look at Alex Payne, as we profile the class of 2025 offensive tackle.

Personal Profile

Name: Alex Payne

Alex Payne Height: 6 feet 6 inches

6 feet 6 inches Weight: 260 pounds

260 pounds Position: Offensive Tackle

Offensive Tackle Stars: 4-Star

4-Star Ranking: 154th Nationally, 16th OT (247Sports)

154th Nationally, 16th OT (247Sports) High School: Gainesville High School, Gainesville, Georgia

Strengths

Physicality: Payne’s size and strength are key assets, especially for his role as an offensive tackle. His height and build give him an advantage in both pass protection and run blocking. Technique: He has demonstrated sound technical skills which are fundamental for his position. His ability to use his hands effectively and maintain leverage against opponents stands out. Footwork: Payne exhibits good footwork, an essential attribute for offensive linemen. His ability to move well laterally helps in countering defensive moves. Potential for Growth: Given his age and physical attributes, Payne has considerable potential for further development both physically and skill-wise.

Weaknesses

Consistency: Like many young athletes, maintaining consistent performance is an area for improvement.

What UNC Is Getting

The University of North Carolina is getting a promising athlete in Alex Payne. His commitment to the Tar Heels signifies:

A Strong Presence on the Offensive Line: Payne’s physicality and technique are expected to be a great asset for UNC’s offensive line, contributing to both their running and passing game. Future Potential: With his inherent talents and potential for growth, Payne is poised to develop into a more dominant player under the guidance of UNC’s coaching staff. Versatility and Adaptability: His ability to adapt and learn will be crucial as he transitions to the higher demands of college football.