USA Today staff members Lorenzo Reyes, Tyler Dragon, Safid Deen, and Victoria Hernandez published their NFL Week 17 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 17 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the USA Today NFL staff’s Week 17 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

USA Today NFL Week 17 Expert Picks and Predictions

The USA Today NFL staff members released their expert picks and predictions for three Week 17 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Lions (+5.5)

Reyes and Dragon picked the Dallas Cowboys to remain undefeated at home against the Detroit Lions in Week 16. However, both betting analysts have the Lions covering the spread. “Dallas is a pristine 7-0 straight up at home and 6-1 against the spread,” Reyes wrote.

“The Cowboys have lost and failed to cover two in a row, but those were on the road. The problem is that Detroit is also fighting for playoff seeding and is 6-2 against the spread in road games. I like the Cowboys to win, but six is a big number here.”

Reyes’ final score is 24-21, Cowboys.

“This NFC battle is one of the games of the week. The Cowboys are 7-0 at home and 3-5 on the road,” Dragon wrote. “Luckily for the Cowboys, this one is in the comfortable environment of AT&T Stadium. The Lions have scored 72 combined points in two weeks. This one might be a high-scoring affair, but the Cowboys have a better defense.”

The USA Today NFL analyst has Dallas winning 26-25.

Dolphins (+3)

Moreover, Deen has the Miami Dolphins upsetting the Baltimore Ravens on the road as a 3-point underdog. “These teams could meet again in the AFC title game this season. It’ll just be a matter of where, with the No. 1 seed in the AFC on the line,” he wrote.

“The Dolphins believe they ended the narrative they can’t beat winning teams against the Cowboys last week. But the bulk of the Ravens’ wins this season have come against much tougher opponents like the 49ers, Jaguars, Rams, Lions and Seahawks this season.

“Tua Tagovailoa may not throw six touchdowns again like he did on his last trip to Baltimore last season, but Miami has enough firepower to beat Lamar Jackson and the surging Ravens.”

Deen’s final score is 27-23, Dolphins.

Meanwhile, Hernandez has the Ravens winning and covering the spread.

“If there were any questions about the Ravens last week, they were squashed in their dominant road win over the 49ers,” she wrote.

“Miami also impressed by beating the Cowboys, but Jaylen Waddle has an ankle injury now and it’s likely Tyreek Hill still isn’t 100 percent.

“Baltimore is fired up and the Dolphins are kind of getting by, so Lamar Jackson and company should take this one.”

Hernandez’s pick is Ravens, 28-23.

Bengals (+7)

For the third pick, Reyes and Dragon have the Cincinnati Bengals covering the 7-point spread on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. “Kansas City has lost five of its last eight, an astonishing drop for what has been one of the more consistent outfits in the past half decade,” Reyes wrote.

“The offense is in disarray and Patrick Mahomes can no longer mask the lack of talent at receiver. Jake Browning finally regressed. At some point you’d expect the Chiefs to sort their issues, but seven points is a lot for this team right now.”

Reyes’ pick is Chiefs, 20-17.

“The Chiefs are on the verge of winning their eighth consecutive AFC West title, but frustrations are starting to boil over as they have lost three of their last four games,” Dragon added.

“Wide receiver production has been a problem all year for Kansas City. The wide receiving corps struggles to separate from coverage and drops passes at a high rate. However, the injury bug is starting to take a toll on the Bengals.”

Dragon’s final score is 26-20, Kansas City.

For all of the USA Today NFL Week 17 picks and predictions, go to the betting page on the site. More NFL Week 17 expert picks are on the main page.