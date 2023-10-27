USA Today writer and Arizona Republic contributor Jeremy Cluff has released his NFL Week 8 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 8 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the USA Today writer’s NFL Week 8 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

USA Today NFL Week 8 Expert Picks and Predictions

USA Today football analyst Jeremy Cluff published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 8 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football. For those new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Titans (+2.5)

Cluff predicts the Tennessee Titans will win and cover the spread at home against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. “The Falcons have somehow gone 4-3 in their first seven games in spite of being outscored 133-115,” he wrote.

“The Titans have had a week to prepare for this one and are a much better team at home than on the road.”

Tennessee is 4-1 straight up in its last five home games versus Atlanta. Not to mention, the point total has gone under in four of the Titans’ previous five contests against the Falcons.

Cluff’s final score is 21-17, Tennessee.

Seahawks (-4)

Furthermore, the USA Today NFL writer has the Seattle Seahawks winning at home over the Cleveland Browns as four-point favorites. The Seahawks are 6-0 straight up in their last six games played in Week 8.

“The Browns have benefitted from a home-heavy schedule so far this season. They won’t be in Cleveland for this one and it will show,” he wrote.

Note that Seattle is 6-3 ATS in its past nine games played against AFC North opponents. Plus, the point total has gone under in eight of the team’s previous 11 contests.

Cluff’s final score is 24-14, Seahawks.

Lions (-8)

Additionally, Cluff is predicting the Detroit Lions will win and cover the spread by a wide margin against the Las Vegas Raiders in this week’s Monday Night Football matchup.

“The Lions couldn’t even be competitive in their NFL Week 7 loss to the Ravens. This game will be a much different story, with Detroit taking out its frustrations on Las Vegas,” he wrote.

Detroit is 7-1 ATS in its last eight home games. For another betting trend to consider, the point total has gone over in five of the team’s past seven games versus the Raiders.

Cluff has the Lions winning 34-17 over Las Vegas.

For all of the USA Today NFL Week 8 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 8 expert picks are on the main page.