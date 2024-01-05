NFL picks

USA Today’s NFL Week 18 Expert Picks & Predictions

James Foglio
USA Today NFL Week 18 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

USA Today staff writer Jeremy Cluff has published his NFL Week 18 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 18 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the USA Today NFL writer’s Week 18 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

USA Today NFL Week 18 Expert Picks and Predictions

USA Today NFL staff member Jeremy Cluff released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 18 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For those new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Steelers (-3)

Cluff has the Pittsburgh Steelers winning and covering the spread on the road against a Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh is 6-1 in its last seven meetings with Baltimore.

“The Ravens have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will likely rest key players. That bodes well for the Steelers, who need a win and help to make the postseason,” he wrote.

The USA Today NFL analyst has the Steelers winning 23-13.

Other NFL Week 18 expert picks are on the main page.

Bet on Steelers (-3)

Chargers (-3.5)

Furthermore, Cluff has the Los Angeles Chargers winning at home over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. If the New England Patriots lose to the New York Jets, they cannot finish worse than the No. 4 pick.

However, the Bolts could earn a top-four pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if they lose and the Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants all win this weekend. It’s not out of the question.

“The Chiefs are locked into their playoff spot and will likely rest key players, giving the Chargers the opportunity to end a disappointing season with a win,” he wrote.

Cluff’s final score is 21-14, Chargers.

Bet on Chargers (-3.5)

Cardinals (+3)

For his third pick, Cluff has the Arizona Cardinals winning a close game at home against the Seattle Seahawks. If Seattle beats Arizona and the Green Bay Packers lose to the Chicago Bears, they’re in the playoffs.

“This is a must-win game for the Seahawks, who also need help to make the postseason. Kyler Murray and Arizona are flying high after the win over the Eagles and would love to spoil Seattle’s chances,” he wrote.

Cluff’s final score is 28-24, Cardinals.

For all of the USA Today NFL Week 18 picks and predictions, go to the betting page on the site. More NFL Week 18 expert picks are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.

Bet on Cardinals (+3)
News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
