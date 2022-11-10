USA World Cup Roster 2022: USMNT Players Announced

The U.S. men’s national soccer team roster has been revealed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On Wednesday, head coach Gregg Berhalter announced his 26 selections. For this year’s event, matches can be watched live on ESPN, ABC, and Fox Sports 1. Check out the full USMNT roster down below.
Goalkeepers (3)
- Ethan Horvath – Luton Town
- Sean Johnson – New York City FC
- Matt Turner – Arsenal
Defenders (9)
- Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic
- Sergiño Dest – AC Milan
- Aaron Long – New York Red Bulls
- Shaq Moore – Nashville SC
- Tim Ream – Fulham
- Antonee Robinson – Fulham
- Joe Scally – Borussia Mönchengladbach
- DeAndre Yedlin – Inter Miami CF
- Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC
Midfielders (7)
- Brenden Aaronson – Leeds United
- Kellyn Acosta – LAFC
- Tyler Adams – Leeds United
- Luca de la Torre – Celta de Vigo
- Weston McKennie – Juventus
- Yunus Musah – Valencia
- Cristian Roldan – Seattle Sounders FC
Forwards (7)
- Jesús Ferreira – FC Dallas
- Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC
- Christian Pulisic – Chelsea
- Gio Reyna – Borussia Dortmund
- Josh Sargent – Norwich City
- Tim Weah – Lille
- Haji Wright – Antalyaspor
According to FIFA officials, Qatar will rescind COVID-19 testing requirements for World Cup attendees. Defender DeAndre Yedlin of Inter Miami CF is the only player from the Brazil 2014 team. The USMNT didn’t qualify for Russia 2018. With an average age of 25, the 26-player roster shown above is the second-youngest World Cup squad.
Additionally, the USMNT has appeared in 11 FIFA World Cups. Of course, in their first World Cup appearance in 1930, the U.S. men’s national soccer team won 3-0 over Belgium. Plus, they finished third during the semifinals round of the tournament. Though, that was a whopping 92 years ago.
While the national team returned in 1934 and 1950, they fell short. The U.S. men’s national soccer team did not qualify again until 1990. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the USMNT will be competing in Group B, along with England, Iran, and Wales.
The winners of Group B will then play the runner-ups of Group A. Likewise, the runner-ups of Group B will advance to play the winners of Group A.
Moreover, the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s first opponent is Wales, and the match is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21.
Following the Wales match, the USMNT will take on England four days later on Friday, Nov. 25. Then, the Yanks play against Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29.