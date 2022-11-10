Soccer

USA World Cup Roster 2022: USMNT Players Announced

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
3 min read
USA World Cup Roster 2022: USMNT Players Announced
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The U.S. men’s national soccer team roster has been revealed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On Wednesday, head coach Gregg Berhalter announced his 26 selections. For this year’s event, matches can be watched live on ESPN, ABC, and Fox Sports 1. Check out the full USMNT roster down below.

Goalkeepers (3)

  • Ethan Horvath – Luton Town
  • Sean Johnson – New York City FC
  • Matt Turner – Arsenal

Defenders (9)

  • Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic
  • Sergiño Dest – AC Milan
  • Aaron Long – New York Red Bulls
  • Shaq Moore – Nashville SC
  • Tim Ream – Fulham
  • Antonee Robinson – Fulham
  • Joe Scally – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • DeAndre Yedlin – Inter Miami CF
  • Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC

Midfielders (7)

  • Brenden Aaronson – Leeds United
  • Kellyn Acosta – LAFC
  • Tyler Adams – Leeds United
  • Luca de la Torre – Celta de Vigo
  • Weston McKennie – Juventus
  • Yunus Musah – Valencia
  • Cristian Roldan – Seattle Sounders FC

Forwards (7)

  • Jesús Ferreira – FC Dallas
  • Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC
  • Christian Pulisic – Chelsea
  • Gio Reyna – Borussia Dortmund
  • Josh Sargent – Norwich City
  • Tim Weah – Lille
  • Haji Wright – Antalyaspor

USMNT roster is now available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

According to FIFA officials, Qatar will rescind COVID-19 testing requirements for World Cup attendees. Defender DeAndre Yedlin of Inter Miami CF is the only player from the Brazil 2014 team. The USMNT didn’t qualify for Russia 2018. With an average age of 25, the 26-player roster shown above is the second-youngest World Cup squad.

Additionally, the USMNT has appeared in 11 FIFA World Cups. Of course, in their first World Cup appearance in 1930, the U.S. men’s national soccer team won 3-0 over Belgium. Plus, they finished third during the semifinals round of the tournament. Though, that was a whopping 92 years ago.

While the national team returned in 1934 and 1950, they fell short. The U.S. men’s national soccer team did not qualify again until 1990. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the USMNT will be competing in Group B, along with England, Iran, and Wales.

The winners of Group B will then play the runner-ups of Group A. Likewise, the runner-ups of Group B will advance to play the winners of Group A.

Moreover, the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s first opponent is Wales, and the match is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21.

Following the Wales match, the USMNT will take on England four days later on Friday, Nov. 25. Then, the Yanks play against Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Topics  
News Soccer
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To Soccer

Soccer
USA World Cup Roster 2022: USMNT Players Announced

USA World Cup Roster 2022: USMNT Players Announced

Author image James Foglio  •  1 min
Soccer
USMNT Is Weak At These Positions Heading Into 2022 World Cup
USMNT Is Weak At These Positions Heading Into 2022 World Cup
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
Soccer
Canada Soccer to unveil 2022 World Cup Roster on Sunday
Canada Soccer to unveil 2022 World Cup Roster on Sunday
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
Soccer
3 Players on the USMNT Roster Bubble
3 Players on the USMNT Roster Bubble
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
Soccer
Did USMNT Make The Right Decision on Zack Steffen?
Did USMNT Make The Right Decision on Zack Steffen?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
Soccer
Maupay
Best EFL Cup Goalscorer Betting Tips – Tuesday 8th November
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 8 2022
Soccer
Drake
Drake Backs Arsenal And Barcelona On Sunday In Six Figure Bet
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 16 2022
More News
Arrow to top