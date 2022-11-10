USA World Cup Roster 2022: USMNT Players Announced

Goalkeepers (3)

Defenders (9)

Midfielders (7)

Forwards (7)

Jesús Ferreira – FC Dallas

Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC

Christian Pulisic – Chelsea

Gio Reyna – Borussia Dortmund

Josh Sargent – Norwich City

Tim Weah – Lille

Haji Wright – Antalyaspor

USMNT roster is now available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

According to FIFA officials, Qatar will rescind COVID-19 testing requirements for World Cup attendees. Defender DeAndre Yedlin of Inter Miami CF is the only player from the Brazil 2014 team. The USMNT didn’t qualify for Russia 2018. With an average age of 25, the 26-player roster shown above is the second-youngest World Cup squad.

Additionally, the USMNT has appeared in 11 FIFA World Cups. Of course, in their first World Cup appearance in 1930, the U.S. men’s national soccer team won 3-0 over Belgium. Plus, they finished third during the semifinals round of the tournament. Though, that was a whopping 92 years ago.

While the national team returned in 1934 and 1950, they fell short. The U.S. men’s national soccer team did not qualify again until 1990. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the USMNT will be competing in Group B, along with England, Iran, and Wales.

The winners of Group B will then play the runner-ups of Group A. Likewise, the runner-ups of Group B will advance to play the winners of Group A.

Moreover, the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s first opponent is Wales, and the match is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21.

Following the Wales match, the USMNT will take on England four days later on Friday, Nov. 25. Then, the Yanks play against Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29.