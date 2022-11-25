News

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has most receiving yards through first 3 seasons in NFL history

Joe Lyons
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson broke Randy Moss’ record for most receiving yards through a player’s first three seasons in NFL history on Thanksgiving against the Patriots.

The 23-year-old continues to make league history, overtaking Randy Moss, widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers of all-time, for the most receiving yards through the first three seasons with 4,248.

Jefferson tallied 139 receiving yards in the Minnesota Vikings’ 33-26 victory over a resilient New England Patriots side on Thursday Night Football, including one touchdown and 11 passing yards (yes, he can pass too!).

It didn’t matter if he was seeing double or even triple coverage, the catch was being made.

The former LSU star joined an elite list featuring Moss and Odell Beckham Jr for most receiving yards through three seasons, toppling both on the night with an exquisite performance to take the Vikings to 9-2.

RELATED: Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Plans To Speak With Giants And Cowboys’

Jefferson (1,093) trails only Tyreek Hill (1,148) for the most receiving yards in the NFL this season and is on track to become one of the most exciting widemen of the modern era.

“It means a lot,” Jefferson said. “It means that my course of reaching to the Hall of Fame is near. But I’m just going to keep working, doing whatever it takes to make plays for this team. I love this team. I’d do anything for it. When the ball is in the air, it’s mine.”

“We’re playing great, we’re playing great football. We just got to keep going, finish this season out, get to the playoffs and continue doing what we need to do.”

Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
