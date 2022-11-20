NFL News and Rumors

Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. ‘plans to speak with Giants and Cowboys’

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. plans to speak with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys after Thanksgiving as he builds up his return from injury, according to reports.

Beckham has not featured since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI earlier this year and spent the offseason recovering, opting to finish the process before considering a free agency destination.

The 30-year-old was drafted with the 12th overall pick in 2014 by the New York Giants, spending four years with the team before spells at the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams.

Looking to add a second Super Bowl to his resume, Beckham is likely to sign with which franchise can offer him the best chance of winning and a guaranteed playing role.

The wide receiver would compete with the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown for a rotation spot with the 6-3 Cowboys who will aim to bounce back from last week’s defeat against Green Bay tonight vs Minnesota.

The 7-2 Giants have won five of their last six and host the Detroit Lions this afternoon, whilst Beckham would battle with Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Lawrence Cager at the WR spot.

Dallas have the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +1200 in NFL betting, compared to the Giants at a longshot price of +6600.

Content You May Like

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Updates
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_19429530_168396524_lowres (1)

NFL moves Browns-Bills game to Detroit amid historic snowstorm

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 18 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested On DUI Charges After TNF Win
Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested On DUI Charges After TNF Win
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 18 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Browns-Bills Game Moved To Ford Field Due To Snowstorm
Browns-Bills Game Moved To Ford Field Due To Snowstorm
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 17 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Former Steelers’ WR Martavius Bryant Drafted In 1st Round of XFL Draft
Former Steelers’ WR Martavius Bryant Drafted In 1st Round of XFL Draft
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 17 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Randall Cobb Is Activated From Injured Reserve, Available For Thursday Night
Randall Cobb Is Activated From Injured Reserve, Available For Thursday Night
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 17 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Daniel Snyder To Make Over 700% ROI On Washington Commanders Sale
Daniel Snyder To Make Over 700% ROI On Washington Commanders Sale
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 17 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Teams Are Averaging Fewest Passing Touchdowns Per Game Since 2008
NFL Teams Are Averaging Fewest Passing Touchdowns Per Game Since 2008
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 17 2022
More News
Arrow to top