Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. ‘plans to speak with Giants and Cowboys’

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. plans to speak with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys after Thanksgiving as he builds up his return from injury, according to reports.

Beckham has not featured since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI earlier this year and spent the offseason recovering, opting to finish the process before considering a free agency destination.

The 30-year-old was drafted with the 12th overall pick in 2014 by the New York Giants, spending four years with the team before spells at the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams.

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr is narrowing his list and taking visits. After Thanksgiving, he plans visits to the #Cowboys and #Giants. Story from me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/vROVxK9WhU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2022

Looking to add a second Super Bowl to his resume, Beckham is likely to sign with which franchise can offer him the best chance of winning and a guaranteed playing role.

The wide receiver would compete with the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown for a rotation spot with the 6-3 Cowboys who will aim to bounce back from last week’s defeat against Green Bay tonight vs Minnesota.

The 7-2 Giants have won five of their last six and host the Detroit Lions this afternoon, whilst Beckham would battle with Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Lawrence Cager at the WR spot.

Dallas have the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +1200 in NFL betting, compared to the Giants at a longshot price of +6600.

