Warriors’ Stephen Curry Injured: Will Star Guard Miss Time?

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry injured his right ankle in Thursday’s 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Curry underwent an MRI on his ankle, and the results are in. How much time will Curry miss?

The expectation is that Curry won’t miss much time for the Warriors, sources said. Golden State is ninth in the Western Conference playoff race. https://t.co/Ai6g4xALUD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2024

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Curry’s MRI returned “without structural damage.” Wojnarowski’s report states Curry isn’t expected to miss much time.

The two-time MVP will begin rehabbing his ankle during his absence, which should only be for a few games. However, the Warriros will know more about Curry’s return as the “ankle responds to treatment in the next couple of days.”

Warriors fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing their star player should be back sooner rather than later. Golden State is 0-3 without Curry this season.

Warriors Fighting To Stay In The Playoffs

Updated West Standings ‼️ – Timberwolves win, stay atop the West

– Nuggets win, sit in 3rd

– Kings and Mavs win, currently 7th & 8th For more, download the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/oRfhdB8ZfO pic.twitter.com/aaFUbRGu7B — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2024

After Thursday’s loss, the Warriors are 33-29 and ninth in the Western Conference standings.

If the season ended today, the Warriors would host the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. The winner would play the loser of the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks. The loser of the Warriors-Lakers would be eliminated.

Curry is having a fantastic individual season, averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists with shooting splits of 44.9-40.7-92.0. Curry also leads the NBA with 290 3-pointers.

The Warriros return to action on Saturday night at home against the San Antonio Spurs.