Warriors’ Stephen Curry Injured: Will Star Guard Miss Time?

Dan Girolamo
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) limps

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry injured his right ankle in Thursday’s 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Curry underwent an MRI on his ankle, and the results are in. How much time will Curry miss?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Curry’s MRI returned “without structural damage.” Wojnarowski’s report states Curry isn’t expected to miss much time.

The two-time MVP will begin rehabbing his ankle during his absence, which should only be for a few games. However, the Warriros will know more about Curry’s return as the “ankle responds to treatment in the next couple of days.”

Warriors fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing their star player should be back sooner rather than later. Golden State is 0-3 without Curry this season.

Warriors Fighting To Stay In The Playoffs

After Thursday’s loss, the Warriors are 33-29 and ninth in the Western Conference standings.

If the season ended today, the Warriors would host the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. The winner would play the loser of the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks. The loser of the Warriors-Lakers would be eliminated.

Curry is having a fantastic individual season, averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists with shooting splits of 44.9-40.7-92.0. Curry also leads the NBA with 290 3-pointers.

The Warriros return to action on Saturday night at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
