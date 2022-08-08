WATCH: Edwin Diaz’s Has the Best Walkout Entrance in the MLB

MLB News and Rumors

Gia Nguyen
Edwin Diaz has become one of the best closers in baseball this season. Diaz is 2-1 with a 1.39 ERA and has been striking out batters at a nearly unprecedented rate.

He has already struck out 91 batters in 45 ⅓ innings of work this season, good for 18.07 K/9, which ranks first in the MLB.

Diaz, like the most iconic closers, has also mastered the art of entering the game in a way that strikes fear in opponents.

His most recent walk-up against NL-East rival Braves seemed to be shot right out of a movie.

Check out the Twitter link below for Diaz’s spectacular walkout

In the clip, Diaz walks out of the bullpen to the sounds of trumpets from the song Narco by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet.

The walk-out electrified Citi Field as Diaz took his time getting to the mound.

Edwin Diaz Closes Out 4-1 Series Against Atlanta Braves

After entering the game following his spectacular entrance, Diaz had another clean 1-2-3 inning to notch the save, his 26th of the year. He got Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley looking as Diaz tallied the 19 K of the day and sent the Braves home six and a half games behind the New York Mets in the division race.

Diaz Is An NL Cy Young Contender

So far this season, Diaz has posted 26 saves and is only three saves behind Josh Hader for the MLB lead.

Not only has Diaz been racking up the strikeouts but he has slowly become an NL Cy Young contender.

With his current walk-out music and swag, Diaz could have what it takes to sway voters if the Mets finish atop the National League East.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
