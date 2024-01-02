College Football

WATCH: Washington Huskies Players Confront Angry Texas Fan, Tell Him “We Run the South”

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
washington huskies players v texas fan

In a pulsating College Football Playoff semifinal that will be remembered as much for its off-field drama as for its on-field heroics, the University of Washington Huskies emerged victorious over the University of Texas Longhorns in a nail-biting 37-31 win. The late-night classic at the Sugar Bowl was not just a display of football talent but also a stage for a fiery exchange between Washington players and a Texas fan, which has since captured significant media attention.

McCutcheon and Green Get Into Spat With Obnoxious Longhorn Fan

The game itself was a rollercoaster of emotions, with the Huskies leading 31-21 heading into the fourth quarter. The Longhorns mounted a fierce comeback, narrowing the gap to just six points. However, Washington held strong, securing their spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship in the game’s final moments.

Postgame, the intensity spilled over as several Washington players, including junior Dyson McCutcheon and Jaivion Green, confronted a vocal Texas fan. McCutcheon’s assertive message, “We run the South. 2-0,” reverberated not just through the stadium but across social media platforms as well.

The situation escalated when the fan, significantly older than the players, provoked them with offensive language and gestures. Despite the provocation, the Huskies players wisely chose to disengage, repeating their victorious mantra as they retreated.

Texas Fan’s Actions Draw Criticism

This encounter, particularly the fan’s aggressive and inappropriate behavior in front of a child, has drawn widespread criticism and has become a focal point of postgame discussions. While social media users have been quick to condemn the fan’s actions, this incident has also overshadowed the Huskies’ remarkable on-field performance.

The Huskies’ triumph in this high-stakes game, marked by their ability to withstand a late surge by the Longhorns, earned them a place in college football history. Yet, the postgame altercation, with its mix of triumph and tension, has added an unexpected dimension to what was already a memorable night in college football.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF Texas Longhorns Washington Huskies
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
cfp final

Average College Football Playoff National Championship Tickets Selling For Twice the Price of 2021 & 2022 Games

Author image David Evans  •  1h
College Football
America Is Rooting For Michigan To Win The 2023 College Football Playoff
America Is Rooting For Michigan To Win The 2023 College Football Playoff
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 29 2023
College Football
pop tarts bowl mascot
Twitter Reacts to Pop Tarts Bowl Edible Mascot
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 29 2023
College Football
jayden daniels 2
ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Says LSU’s Jayden Daniels is Being Talked About as First Pick Ahead of Caleb Williams
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 28 2023
College Football
chatgptcfbfans
College Football Playoff 2023-2024: ChatGPT Profiles Average Fans of Alabama, Texas, Michigan & Washington
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 27 2023
College Football
fsu seminole money
5 Big Things Florida State Could Spend $572 Million On Instead of Leaving the ACC
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 22 2023
College Football
fsu acc big ten
Florida State to Leave ACC: Are FSU Heading to Big Ten Because of College Football Playoff Snub?
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top