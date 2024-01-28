White Sox and Cubs add to pitching staff

Major League Baseball’s two Chicago-based teams added to their pitching staffs on Friday. According to the Associated Press, the Chicago White Sox signed John Brebbia of Sharon, Massachusetts to a one-year contract worth $5.5 million, and the Chicago Cubs signed Hector Neris of Villa Altagracia, Dominican Republic to a one-year deal worth $9 million.

Brebbia is joining his third Major League franchise. He previously pitched three seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2017 to 2019, and three seasons with the San Francisco Giants from 2021 to 2023. Neris is joining his third Major League franchise as well. He previously pitched eight seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies from 2014 to 2021, and the last two seasons with the Houston Astros in 2022 and 2023.

Brebbia in 2023

Brebbia pitched 40 games with the Giants in 2023, and had a record of three wins and five losses with an earned run average of 3.99. In 38 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 31 hits, 17 earned runs, six home runs, and 14 walks, to go along with seven holds, 47 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.17.

Other notable Brebbia Statistics

Brebbia has two career saves. They happened with the Cardinals in the 2018 MLB season. The first came in a 9-1 Cardinals win over the New York Mets on April 25, and the second came in a 7-6 Cardinals win over the Cincinnati Reds on June 8. Then in 2022, Brebbia led the National League with 76 games while with the Giants.

Neris in 2023

Neris pitched in 71 games and had a record of six wins and three losses with an earned run average of 1.71. In 68 1/3 innings pitched, he had two saves, 31 holds, and gave up 41 hits, 13 earned runs, seven home runs, and 31 walks, to go along with 77 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.05. Neris’s saves came in a 6-4 Astros win over the Chicago White Sox on April 1, and in a 6-4 Astros win over the Chicago Cubs on May 15.

World Series Champ

Neris was part of the Astros team that won the 2022 World Series. In the six game series where the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies, he had two holds and gave up zero earned runs in two innings.