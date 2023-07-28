The Los Angeles Angels have made the decision that they have not given up on the 2023 Major League Baseball season. At 54 wins and 49 losses, they are only three games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wildcard spot in the American League. Over the last 24 hours, the Angels not only decided to keep phenom Shohei Ohtani, but decided to acquire two pitchers as well. On Wednesday, the Angels acquired relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic and starting pitcher Lucas Giolito from the Chicago White Sox for minor league players Ky Bush and Edgar Quero. Bush is a left handed pitcher, and Quero is a catcher.

Lucas Giolito in 2023

Giolito has a record of six wins and six losses in 2023 with an earned run average of 3.79. In 21 games and 121 innings pitched, he has given up 106 hits, 51 earned runs, and 42 walks, to go along with 131 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.22.

All-Star in 2019

Giolito had a great 2019 MLB season. In fact, he represented the White Sox in the All-Star Game. He had a record of 14 wins and nine losses, along with an earned run average of 3.41. Giolito led the Major Leagues with three complete games and two shutouts. The 2019 MLB season was an outstanding bounce back year for Giolito, who was awful in 2018. That season he had an earned run average of 6.13, and led the Major Leagues with 118 earned runs allowed, and the American League with 90 walks allowed.

Reynaldo Lopez in 2023

Lopez is joining his third Major League Baseball team. He spent one season with the Washington Nationals in 2016, and seven seasons with the White Sox from 2017 to 2023. In 43 games with the White Sox this season, Lopez had a record of two wins and five losses with an earned run average of 4.29. In 42 innings pitched, he had the first four saves of his Major League career, 10 holds, and 52 strikeouts, and gave up 33 hits, 20 earned runs, and 22 walks, to go along with a WHIP of 1.31.