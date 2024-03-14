White Sox trade starting pitcher Dylan Cease to Padres

The Major League Baseball regular season is two weeks away. On Wednesday, there was an intriguing trade between the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres. According to AJ Cassavell of mlb.com, the White Sox traded starting pitcher Dylan Cease of Milton, Georgia for four prospects. Those prospects are right handed pitchers Drew Thorpe of St. George, Utah, Steven Wilson of Littleton, Colorado, and Jairo Iriarte of La Guaira, Venezuela, along with outfielder Samuel Zavala of Caracas, Venezuela.

Cease’s 2023 MLB Statistics

Cease had a record of seven wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 4.58. In 33 games and 177 innings pitched, he gave up 172 hits, 90 earned runs, 19 home runs, and 79 walks, to go along with 214 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.41.

Issue with Control

Throughout Cease’s career, a major issue has been his poor control. In 2023, he led the Major Leagues with 14 wild pitches. He also led the American League with 13 wild pitches in 2021. Cease also led the American League with 34 walks in 2020, and the Major Leagues with 78 walks in 2022.

Known for his Strikeouts

Cease was fifth in the American League in strikeouts in 2023. His 214 strikeouts were only behind Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman of Centennial, Colorado (237 strikeouts), Minnesota Twins starter Pablo Lopez of Cabimas, Venezuela (234 strikeouts), New York Yankees starter and reigning Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole of Newport Beach, California (222 strikeouts), and Seattle Mariners starter Luis Castillo of Bani, Dominican Republic (219 strikeouts).

Cease was also the American League leader in strikeouts per nine innings during the 2021 season, as he had 12.3 strikeouts per game. During the regular season three years ago, Cease was also third in the American League in strikeouts with 226. He was only behind Blue Jays starting pitcher Robbie Ray of Brentwood, Tennessee (248 strikeouts), and Cole, who had 243 strikeouts.