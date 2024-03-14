MLB News and Rumors

White Sox trade starting pitcher Dylan Cease to Padres

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_21352352_168396541_lowres-2

The Major League Baseball regular season is two weeks away. On Wednesday, there was an intriguing trade between the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres. According to AJ Cassavell of mlb.com, the White Sox traded starting pitcher Dylan Cease of Milton, Georgia for four prospects. Those prospects are right handed pitchers Drew Thorpe of St. George, Utah, Steven Wilson of Littleton, Colorado, and Jairo Iriarte of La Guaira, Venezuela, along with outfielder Samuel Zavala of Caracas, Venezuela.

Cease’s 2023 MLB Statistics

Cease had a record of seven wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 4.58. In 33 games and 177 innings pitched, he gave up 172 hits, 90 earned runs, 19 home runs, and 79 walks, to go along with 214 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.41.

Issue with Control

Throughout Cease’s career, a major issue has been his poor control. In 2023, he led the Major Leagues with 14 wild pitches. He also led the American League with 13 wild pitches in 2021. Cease also led the American League with 34 walks in 2020, and the Major Leagues with 78 walks in 2022.

Known for his Strikeouts

Cease was fifth in the American League in strikeouts in 2023. His 214 strikeouts were only behind Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman of Centennial, Colorado (237 strikeouts), Minnesota Twins starter Pablo Lopez of Cabimas, Venezuela (234 strikeouts), New York Yankees starter and reigning Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole of Newport Beach, California (222 strikeouts), and Seattle Mariners starter Luis Castillo of Bani, Dominican Republic (219 strikeouts).

Cease was also the American League leader in strikeouts per nine innings during the 2021 season, as he had 12.3 strikeouts per game. During the regular season three years ago, Cease was also third in the American League in strikeouts with 226. He was only behind Blue Jays starting pitcher Robbie Ray of Brentwood, Tennessee (248 strikeouts), and Cole, who had 243 strikeouts.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Padres White Sox
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Gerrit Cole

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to miss one to two months with elbow injury

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_16961882_168396541_lowres-2
Mariners sign reliever Ryne Stanek
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 12 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito expected to be out for the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 12 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_20089417_168396541_lowres-2
Reds infielder Noelvi Marte suspended 80 games for taking PEDs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 11 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Josh Donaldson
Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson retires at age 38
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 6 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21542214_168396541_lowres-2
Giants starting pitcher Tristan Beck expected to be out most of the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
Giants sign third baseman Matt Chapman
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2024
More News
Arrow to top