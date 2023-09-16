Who Are The Top 10 Cleveland Guardians Home Run Hitters Ever?

In the seventh of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Cleveland Guardians. The list includes the Grand Rapids Rippers (1894 to 1899), the Cleveland Lake Shores (1900), the Cleveland Bluebirds (1901 to 1902), the Cleveland Bronchos (1902), the Cleveland Napoleons (1903 to 1914), and the Cleveland Indians (1915 to 2021),

10) Travis Hafner

The native of Jamestown, North Dakota had 200 home runs with Cleveland from 2003 to 2012. A designated hitter, he had a career high 42 home runs in 2006. That year Hafner also led the American League with a .659 slugging percentage.

9) Andre Thornton

The designated hitter from Tuskegee, Alabama had 214 home runs with Cleveland from 1977 to 1986. He did not play the 1980 season because of a knee injury. Thornton had 32 home runs as an All-Star in 1982, and 33 home runs as an All-Star in 1984.

7) Jose Ramirez

The infielder from Bani, Dominican Republic has 215 home runs with Cleveland since 2014. The active Guardians slugger had a career-high 39 home runs as an All-Star in 2018. Ramirez is a five-time All-Star and also reached 30+ home runs with Cleveland in 2021 when he had 36 dingers.

7) Larry Doby

The Hall of Fame centerfielder had 215 home runs with Cleveland from 1948 to 1958. He led the American League with 32 home runs in 1952 and 1954. Seven times in Doby’s career he was an American League All-Star. The year Cleveland won the 1948 World Series, Doby had a home run in game four of the World Series, a 2-1 Cleveland win over the Boston Braves.

5) Hal Trosky

The first baseman from Norway, Iowa had 216 home runs with Cleveland from 1933 to 1941. He had a career high 42 home runs in 1936. That year Trosky led Major League Baseball with 162 runs batted in and 405 total bases.

5) Carlos Santana

The first baseman and catcher from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic had 216 home runs with Cleveland from 2010 to 2017, and again from 2019 to 2020. He had a career-high 34 home runs in 2016, and as an All-Star in 2019. Known for his strong plate protection, Santana led the Major Leagues with 113 walks in 2014, and the American League with 47 walks in 2020.

4) Earl Averill

The Hall of Fame centerfielder from Snohomish, Washington had 226 home runs with Cleveland from 1929 to 1939. He had a career-high 32 home runs in back-to-back seasons in 1931 and 1932. For six straight seasons from 1933 to 1938, Averill was an American League All-Star. He led the Major Leagues with 232 hits and 15 triples in 1936.

3) Manny Ramirez

The outfielder from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic had 236 home runs with Cleveland from 1993 to 2000. As an All-Star, Ramirez had 31 home runs in 1995, 45 home runs in 1998, and 44 home runs in 1999. During his last season with Cleveland in 1999, Ramirez also led the Major Leagues with 165 runs batted in, and the American League with a .663 slugging percentage.

2) Albert Belle

The leftfielder from Shreveport, Louisiana had 242 home runs with Cleveland from 1989 to 1996. The four-time All-Star (from 1993 to 1996) had a career-high 50 home runs in 1995, which led Major League Baseball. That year Belle also led the Majors with 377 total bases, a .690 slugging percentage, and 52 doubles. Belle also led the American League in 1995 with 121 runs and 126 runs batted in.

1) Jim Thome

The Hall of Fame first baseman from Peoria, Illinois had 337 home runs with Cleveland from 1991 to 2002, and again in 2011. Thome was a three-time All-Star with Cleveland from 1997 to 1999. He had a career-high 52 home runs in 2002. The 52 dingers set a Cleveland record for most home runs in a single season.