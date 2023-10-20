National and conference championship aspirations for four Top 25 college football teams could cease Saturday.

For the losers of No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State, No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama, No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State and No. 14 Utah at No. 18 Southern Cal … well, thanks for playing. We’ll let you know.

Perhaps the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes could rebound with possible upcoming wins against No. 2 Michigan and the Seminoles could cruise through the remainder of their ACC schedule. But, if the Blue Devils, Volunteers, Utes or Trojans stumble?

They not only would be out of FBS contention, but could drop out of the Top 25 following elimination Week 8.

Here is a look at Saturday’s four key college football matchups:

Take a look at how Penn State and Ohio State compare in stats this year 📊 Who is the more complete team? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1tsKZCdJHJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 19, 2023

(7) Penn State at (3) Ohio State, noon

Can the Nittany Lions finally win a Top 10 matchup on the road under coach James Franklin? So far, they have struggled, going 1-7 in such outings.

Can Franklin finally beat the Buckeyes, who have won the past six head-to-head meetings. Since taking the program over in 2014, he has recorded one win over OSU, which enters Saturday with the No. 3-ranked scoring defense (9.67 points per game). Penn State ranks second at eight.

The Nittany Lions’ last win at the Horseshoe? That came in 2011.

If Franklin’s trends continue, the Nittany Lions’ focus will quickly turn to hosting the Wolverines on Nov. 11.

Tennessee’s depth chart (and, more importantly, the pertinent personnel notes at each position group) for the Third Saturday In October against Alabama. ➡️ https://t.co/1138Jn25DV #Vols pic.twitter.com/JW0woCCpg5 — GoVols247 (@GoVols247) October 20, 2023

(17) Tennessee at (11) Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

The Volunteers pulled out a memorable 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide last season, snapping a 15-game losing streak to the SEC rival.

Former Vols quarterback Peyton Manning joked on the “Pat McAfee Show” that he failed to recall the last time the Crimson Tide topped Tennessee because “the series has been so one-sided since 2022.”

All kidding aside, both teams need a win to remain viable in the national rankings.

Good Wednesday morning from Florida State’s practice for Duke. More all day at https://t.co/G0YxGVEcRX. pic.twitter.com/nR6hbRPFxT — Noles247.com (@Noles247) October 18, 2023

(16) Duke at (4) Florida State, 7:30 p.m.

The Seminoles are led by a quarterback Jordan Travis, an outsider in Heisman Trophy conversation – for now. If Travis carves up the Blue Devils, who possess the FBS’ fourth-best scoring defense (9.83 points per game), the Heisman audio could increase.

The Blue Devils, whose only loss came to Notre Dame, enter a stretch that features three Top 25 teams over the next four weeks, including road games at No. 21 Louisville on Oct. 28 and No. 10 North Carolina on Nov. 11.

They will need Riley Leonard to return from an ankle injury. The starting QB, however, is still listed as day-to-day.

Relax, Dukies, basketball season is starting soon.

Take a look at the last 10 results between USC and Utah 👀 Who do you think will come out with the W this weekend? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3Kqfy7wafs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2023

(14) Utah at (18) Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

How will the Trojans’ defense rebound from last Saturday’s 48-20 beatdown by the host Fighting Irish?

It was exposed – again.

And now they face the Utes, who scored a combined 90 points in two wins over USC last season, inlcuding a 47-24 rout during the PAC-12 championship game. The Trojans went 11-0 against everyone else.

Entering Saturday’s tilt, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams’ leadership likely will be tested.

So, too, will the Trojans’ bewildered defense.

Saturday’s College Football Top 25 Matchup Odds

Here is an early look at the odds for college football’s four Top 25 matchups Saturday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

📺Week 8 Watchability📺 1️⃣9.9 Penn State at Ohio State

2️⃣9.5 Tennessee at Alabama

3️⃣9.1 Clemson at Miami (FL)

4️⃣8.9 Utah at USC

5️⃣8.9 TCU at Kansas Statehttps://t.co/n6h8Sqsc1B pic.twitter.com/29STAlHbjy — Kelley Ford (@KFordRatings) October 20, 2023