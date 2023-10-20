College Football News and Rumors

Why 4 Top 25 College Football Programs Will Be Ousted From National, Conference Contention Following Elimination Week 8 Matchups

Jeff Hawkins
National and conference championship aspirations for four Top 25 college football teams could cease Saturday. 

For the losers of No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State, No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama, No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State and No. 14 Utah at No. 18 Southern Cal … well, thanks for playing. We’ll let you know. 

Perhaps the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes could rebound with possible upcoming wins against No. 2 Michigan and the Seminoles could cruise through the remainder of their ACC schedule. But, if the Blue Devils, Volunteers, Utes or Trojans stumble?  

They not only would be out of FBS contention, but could drop out of the Top 25 following elimination Week 8. 

Here is a look at Saturday’s four key college football matchups: 

(7) Penn State at (3) Ohio State, noon 

Can the Nittany Lions finally win a Top 10 matchup on the road under coach James Franklin? So far, they have struggled, going 1-7 in such outings.  

Can Franklin finally beat the Buckeyes, who have won the past six head-to-head meetings. Since taking the program over in 2014, he has recorded one win over OSU, which enters Saturday with the No. 3-ranked scoring defense (9.67 points per game). Penn State ranks second at eight. 

The Nittany Lions’ last win at the Horseshoe? That came in 2011. 

If Franklin’s trends continue, the Nittany Lions’ focus will quickly turn to hosting the Wolverines on Nov. 11. 

(17) Tennessee at (11) Alabama, 3:30 p.m. 

The Volunteers pulled out a memorable 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide last season, snapping a 15-game losing streak to the SEC rival. 

Former Vols quarterback Peyton Manning joked on the “Pat McAfee Show” that he failed to recall the last time the Crimson Tide topped Tennessee because “the series has been so one-sided since 2022.” 

All kidding aside, both teams need a win to remain viable in the national rankings. 

(16) Duke at (4) Florida State, 7:30 p.m. 

The Seminoles are led by a quarterback Jordan Travis, an outsider in Heisman Trophy conversation – for now. If Travis carves up the Blue Devils, who possess the FBS’ fourth-best scoring defense (9.83 points per game), the Heisman audio could increase. 

The Blue Devils, whose only loss came to Notre Dame, enter a stretch that features three Top 25 teams over the next four weeks, including road games at No. 21 Louisville on Oct. 28 and No. 10 North Carolina on Nov. 11. 

They will need Riley Leonard to return from an ankle injury. The starting QB, however, is still listed as day-to-day. 

Relax, Dukies, basketball season is starting soon.  

(14) Utah at (18) Southern Cal, 8 p.m. 

How will the Trojans’ defense rebound from last Saturday’s 48-20 beatdown by the host Fighting Irish? 

It was exposed – again. 

And now they face the Utes, who scored a combined 90 points in two wins over USC last season, inlcuding a 47-24 rout during the PAC-12 championship game. The Trojans went 11-0 against everyone else. 

Entering Saturday’s tilt, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams’ leadership likely will be tested. 

So, too, will the Trojans’ bewildered defense. 

Saturday’s College Football Top 25 Matchup Odds

Here is an early look at the odds for college football’s four Top 25 matchups Saturday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Saturday’s Top 25 Matchups College Football Odds Play
(7) Penn State at (3) Ohio State Penn State +4.5 BetOnline logo
(17) Tennessee at (11) Alabama Tennessee +8.5 BetOnline logo
(16) Duke at (4) Florida State Duke +14.5 BetOnline logo
(14) Utah at (18) Southern Cal Utah +7 BetOnline logo

*-Odds current at time of publication

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media).
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins
More News
