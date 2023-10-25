College Football

Will Ohio State be the Next Team Under Investigation for Sign-Stealing After Sketchy Venmo Transaction Comes to Light?

David Evans
Ohio State Buckeyes’ fans’ buzz might soon be overshadowed by storm clouds of suspicion. OSU fans have been enjoying the downfall of their rivals on social media in recent days. With Michigan’s football program under the glaring spotlight of an NCAA sign-stealing investigation being celebrated by Buckeye Nation. But now questions now arise about the Buckeyes. Could they be next in line for a new sign-stealing investigation?

Curious Venmo Transaction Between Ohio State Defensive Staff

Evidence of potential wrongdoing came to light when Internet detectives discovered a curious Venmo transaction between Sam McGrath and Brent Zdebski, both notable figures on Ohio State’s college football defensive staff.

This transaction, marked ambiguously with what appears to be a clover emoji, took place just two days before the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish game, a tight match where the Buckeyes narrowly clinched a 17-14 victory.

While some observers suggest that the transaction could be related to an earlier game against CMU, others believe it’s more directly connected to the Notre Dame face-off. Despite the brewing speculation, both Venmo accounts involved have since turned private.

Similarities with Michigan Sign-Stealing NCAA Investigation?

Drawing parallels with the Michigan case, one can’t help but notice a few similarities. The Wolverines, despite their commendable 8-0 record, find themselves in a tumultuous situation with the NCAA due to alleged sign-stealing.

At the heart of their investigation lies Connor Stalions, accused of managing an extensive scouting scheme against future opponents, a violation of NCAA rules.

His Venmo transactions appear to be at the heart of the investigation.

Now, with Ohio State’s Venmo transaction raising eyebrows, the air is rife with conjecture, drawing the two Big Ten rivals into a narrative of potential misconduct.

But what might this mean for Ohio State? If proven true, the implications could be substantial.

The NCAA, as showcased in the Michigan investigation, is no stranger to delving deep when there’s a hint of foul play.

Punitive measures could range from fines, suspension of involved staff members, or even game forfeitures. And beyond the official sanctions, the reputation of a program, as Michigan has painfully discovered, takes a significant blow.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
