The news this week could have been worse for New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole of Newport Beach, California. After undergoing discomfort after spring starts for the Yankees, the top pitcher in the American League had a magnetic resonance imaging procedure done on Monday, and it was initially determined that Cole does not have a torn ulnar collateral ligament. That is the good news.

The concerning news now for Yankees fans is why is Cole meeting orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles still. Well, Dr. ElAttrache has reviewed the MRI himself according to the New York Post, and wants to see Cole in person.

Dr. ElAttrache has not been the only person concerned about Cole during Spring Training. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been aware that Cole has needed more time to get ready in between sessions, as there has been a longer than normal recovery time.

Spring Training Result

Cole has only pitched once during the entire preseason. He pitched two innings in an 8-4 Yankees win over the Toronto Blue Jays on March 1. Cole faced 10 batters, and gave up four hits. Of the four hits were two extra base hits, as the Blue Jays had one triple and one home run. Cole did have solid control as he did not walk a batter and had one strike out.

Reigning Cy Young Award Winner

Cole won his first career Cy Young Award in 2023. He had a record of 15 wins and four losses this past season with an earned run average of 2.63, which led the American League. Cole also led the American League in innings pitched (209), winning percentage (.789), game starts (33), and hits allowed per nine innings (6.8). He led the Major Leagues in shutouts (two), and WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.98. Cole also allowed 157 hits, 61 earned runs, 20 home runs, and 48 walks, to go along with 222 strikeouts. Cole’s shutouts came in a 2-0 Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins on April 16 and in a 6-0 Yankees win over the Blue Jays on September 27.