Yankees Make Surprising Move Seconds Before Deadline Ends

The New York Yankees had a great MLB Trade Deadline, including the additions of Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and a few other small moves that made their team better.

One shocking move that they decided to do before the MLB Trade Deadline was finished was to trade Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader.

It was obvious that the Yankees were looking for a center fielder because of how bad Aaron Hicks has played this season, but trading a starting pitcher for a center fielder is always going to raise some questions. Considering the Yankees have had a few tough injuries to their starting rotation and a few guys that haven’t looked as well as they were hoping for, this move is certainly an interesting one.

Yankees Trade Jordan Montgomery Seconds Before Deadline Ends

Brian Cashman had the following to say, according to the New York Post:

“I didn’t acquire Montas so I could move Monty,” Cashman said after the deadline had passed. “Me and my staff entered the trade acquisition market of exports and imports trying to figure out the overall ecosystem of that roster and what fits best with a plan for October and how could we best be flying high at the best of our abilities when it counts the most in October and what gives us the most amount of quality choices? That’s what went into every single decision we made. “So we’re excited about what Bader can bring down the line for us. We have to wait on it, we get that. But it came at the expense of a quality choice we already had.”

Aaron Boone spoke about the trades after the Yankees’ 8-6 loss on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners:

“The biggest part of it is just kind of that sadness of seeing a guy [leave] that you love and that you’ve been through a lot with and that’s done a lot for this team and organization,”

It’s going to be interesting to see if this move plays out for the Yankees, but Harrison Bader could come in and fill that role in center field once he gets back and is healthy.