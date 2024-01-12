Yankees sign starting pitcher Marcus Stroman

The New York Yankees have come to terms with starting pitcher Marcus Stroman of Medford, New York on a two-year contract worth $37 million on Thursday evening. The Yankees become the fourth Major League Baseball team Stroman has pitched for following six seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2014 to 2019), two seasons with the New York Mets (2019 and 2021), and two seasons with the Chicago Cubs (2022 and 2023).

2023 Regular Season statistics with the Cubs

In 2023, Stroman had a record of 10 wins and nine losses in 27 games with an earned run average of 3.95. During 136 2/3 innings pitched, he had one complete game shutout, and gave up 120 hits, 60 earned runs, nine home runs, and 52 walks, to go along with 119 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.26. Stroman was also an All-Star for a second time.

2023 Complete Game Shutout

Stroman’s complete game shutout came on May 29 in a 1-0 Chicago Cubs win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He had 105 pitches of which 72 were strikes. Stroman gave up one hit, one walk, and hit one batter, to go along with eight strikeouts.

This was one of six starts Stroman had where he pitched six innings or more and did not give up an earned run. He also beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on March 30, the Texas Rangers 2-0 on April 7, the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on April 18, the San Diego Padres 7-1 on June 4, and the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on June 20.

Much better in the first half

Stroman was much better last season prior to the All-Star Break, than afterwards. He had an earned run average of 2.96 in 19 starts prior to the All-Star Break, but had an awful earned run average of 8.63 in eight appearances after the All-Star Break.

First Time an All-Star

Stroman’s first All-Star appearance came with the Blue Jays in 2019. He had a strong earned run average of 2.96 in 21 games with Toronto before he was traded after the All-Star break to the Mets.