Zack Greinke is living every baseball player’s childhood dream.

He is about to enter his 20th season in Major League Baseball and is the second-winningest active pitcher (behind Justin Verlander).

Greinke will play his 20th season in the place where it all began, Kansas City.

The future Hall of Famer started his career with the Royals in 2004.

223 victories and 2,882 strikeouts later, he is running it back with the Royals for a second straight year.

He signed a one-year deal in 2022 worth $13 million to come back to KC, and on Monday, it was reported that he and the Royals agreed to another one-year deal to bring him back to the team for the 2023 season.

Greinke has often expressed his love for the city and people of Kansas City, and much like George Brett, he talked about retiring as a Royal.

First things first, he has some work to do and if all goes well, he could be the second pitcher in the Royals five man rotation come Opening Day.

Greinke Had Many MLB Stops In His Career

After spending seven seasons with the royals from 2004-2010, Greinke was a member of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-2012, both Los Angeles teams including the Angels in 2012 and Dodgers from 2013-2015, the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2016-2019 and finally the Houston Astros for the 2019-2021 seasons.

Greinke Is Chasing That Elusive World Series

Greinke’s resume is loaded with individual accomplishments including 6 Gold Gloves, 6-time All-Star, and the 2009 American League Cy Young Award winner, but he has never won a World Series.

He also won two Silver Slugger awards for his batting prowess during his National League playing days.

Greinke turns 40 on October 21 and October baseball is likely at the top of his wish list.

KC Pitchers And Catchers Report In 2 Weeks

It will not be long until Greinke and his teammates report to spring training.

Pitchers and catchers are set to report to the Royals Spring Training facility in Suprise, Arizona on February 15, 2023.

The Royals will be looking to improve upon a disappointing 2022 season that resulted in a 65-97 record.

They finished 27 games behind the American League Central Division Champion Cleveland Guardians.