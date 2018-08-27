Your Morning Dump.... Where Al Horford doesn't give a sh*t about Vince Carter wearing his number in Atlanta

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

There is no No. 15 controversy for the Hawks.

Vince Carter will wear the uniform number after he signed a one-year contract with the team on Friday. The free-agent deal was agreed upon last month and the veteran is scheduled to play a record-tying 21st NBA season.

The number was last worn by Al Horford. The franchise staple spent nine seasons with the Hawks after he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft. The four-time all-star was allowed to leave for the Celtics in free agency in 2016 after helping the Hawks to the postseason each of his seasons in Atlanta, the first nine of the franchise’s 10-year run.

Many consider Horford a player deserving to have his number retired by the Hawks. Joe Johnson’s No. 2 or Horford’s No. 15 could be the next so honored.

“Vince is someone I look up to and I’m glad he’s wearing the number!” Horford told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Hawks have not given No. 15 to any player in the two seasons since Horford left.