Look: Ben Simmons' bobblehead is an epic fail on all fronts

There’s a lot of pressure on 76ers star swingman Ben Simmons, fresh off Rookie of the Year award honors.
Simmons had a great regular season in his “rookie” campaign, but he appeared to hit the wall in the playoffs, and was shut down by the Celtics, which hurt the offense big-time.
He’ll need to work on his ability to create and knock down shots, rather than relying on his dribble-drive. He’ll also need to make sure collectibles modeled after his likeness actually look like him. Check out this bobblehead fail.
The bobblehead is listed on eBay, and was produced by Forever Collectables.
Comments