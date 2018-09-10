Look: Ben Simmons' bobblehead is an epic fail on all fronts

There’s a lot of pressure on 76ers star swingman Ben Simmons, fresh off Rookie of the Year award honors.

Simmons had a great regular season in his “rookie” campaign, but he appeared to hit the wall in the playoffs, and was shut down by the Celtics, which hurt the offense big-time.

He’ll need to work on his ability to create and knock down shots, rather than relying on his dribble-drive. He’ll also need to make sure collectibles modeled after his likeness actually look like him. Check out this bobblehead fail.

If anyone's in the market for a @BenSimmons25 bobblehead that looks nothing like Ben Simmons ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lBjdfE7nSL — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) September 10, 2018

The bobblehead is listed on eBay, and was produced by Forever Collectables.