Brett Brown claims Markelle Fultz has taken 150,000 shots this summer

It’s no secret that the biggest flaw in 76ers point guard Markelle Fultz’s game is his awkward shooting form, and apparently, he’s been working hard during the offseason to correct it.

Fultz, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, played in only 17 games for the team last season, as he battled through a shoulder injury during the majority of it. The team was in no rush to have him return, and understandably so, given that he was only 19 years old, and he has a bright future ahead of him.

Getting Fultz healthy for the future appeared to be the team’s main goal, judging by how they handled his recovery process. The Sixers also appeared to be committed to working on Fultz’s shooting form, in hopes that he could improve in that area. And apparently, he has worked very hard in doing so.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown spoke to the media on Tuesday, and he revealed that Fultz has attempted over 150,000 shots this summer.

Brown also went on to say that the extra work has resulted in Fultz being more confident in his abilities on the court.

“When I see him now come back into our gym, you look at his swagger, his cocky side, his mojo, he’s seeking shots,” Brown said. “He really is not bashful.”

Fultz shot 40.5 percent from the field last season. The team is likely aiming for him to improve to at least 45 percent, if not better. If he can create his own shots, and knock them down, he’ll become a very tough player to guard going forward.