Watch: Jurickson Profar somehow turns routine pop-up into little league home run

Nothing went right for the Mariners in Friday’s game against the Rangers, and Jurickson Profar was a huge beneficiary of a major miscue by two of Seattle’s players.

It happened when the Rangers were enjoying a 6-0 victory in the fourth inning of the game, looking to add to it. Profar chased a fastball that was up in the zone and popped it up, for what looked to be an easy out. Fortunately for him, infielder Dee Gordon tried to track it down, and it initially appeared he was going to try to make the play, but he later backed off. That put outfielder Ben Gamel in a precarious position, as he slowed up a bit while running, thinking Gordon might have a better play on the ball. That miscommunication led to the ball dropping, as Gamel dove but could not make the catch, and Profar had himself a bloop double.

The play didn’t end there, though.

Gamel hurled the ball toward second base, but for some reason, he elected to fire the ball in there, which resulted in an errant throw. The ball rolled all the way into the dugout, and Profar was awarded two extra bases. He then jogged his way to home plate for a little league home run.

Jurickson Profar has officially hit the weirdest home run of the 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/gDivm9iBcf — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 22, 2018

Thanks to the Mariners’ poor defense, Profar was able to turn a likely out into a little league home run. It’s safe to say no one expected that to happen when the ball was popped up off his bat, especially not Mariners pitcher Roenis Elias.