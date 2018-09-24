Twitter reacts to Ryan Fitzpatrick's dreadful 3-INT quarter

It was only a matter of time before Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was going to come down to earth. He had thrown eight touchdowns and only one interception heading into Monday’s game against the Steelers, and regression toward the mean was expected.
Monday appeared to be that day, when the 35-year-old veteran essentially ran out of “FitzMagic.”
The Bucs quarterback did throw the first touchdown pass of the game, on a 4-yard strike to tight end Cameron Brate, midway through the first quarter. But the Steelers responded soon after, with a 75-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown by Vance McDonald, who was aided by a brutal stiff-arm he put on Bucs safety Chris Conte (watch here).
The Bucs then elected to abandon the run game in the second quarter, which put a lot of pressure on Fitzpatrick, and that proved to be a bad idea. Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions in a span of roughly five-and-a-half minutes — the first of which came at the 8:11 mark of the quarter. The third interception was thrown out of the back of his own end zone, which Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree picked off and ran in for a touchdown.
Social media immediately exploded with reactions, memes and also a few hot takes. Here are some of the best ones.
And here are some great memes.
Fitzpatrick finished the first half with 184 yards on 11-of-21 passing, but it was the turnovers that really changed the entire scope of the game.
