Watch: Vance McDonald's brutal stiff-arm sends Bucs defender to ground on TD

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald isn’t known for producing chunk plays, but he used his physical playing style to do exactly that during Monday’s game against the Bucs, when his team needed it.

The Bucs had just turned a Ben Roethlisberger interception into points, via a touchdown reception by tight end Cameron Brate, and the crowd was into the game.

McDonald silenced them fairly quickly.

On the third play of the drive, facing a third-and-10 scenario, Roethlisberger threw a short pass to McDonald in the flat. The reception was going to result in a first down, but McDonald used his hand to get a lot more. He put a stiff-arm on Chris Conte’s facemask that was so powerful it sent the Bucs defender to the ground. As for McDonald, he ended up with a 75-yard touchdown — tied for the longest of his career — as a result.

McDonald is one strong man, that’s for sure.