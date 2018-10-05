Watch: JJ Redick booed by fans in China over racial slur

An elephant never forgets, and when it comes to poignant moments that affect them, neither do sports fans.
That was on display during Friday’s exhibition game between the Mavericks and 76ers in China, when fans booed JJ Redick every time he touched the ball. This was a response to the racial slur Redick used in a Chinese New Year video earlier in the year, which he apologized for.
Ironically, it was almost as if Redick fed off the boos. He finished the game 10-for-10 shooting, with 28 points. He literally could not miss.
Redick didn’t seem to have an issue with how the fans treated him, as he poked fun at their reception after the game, calling their actions “polite boos.”
