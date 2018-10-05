Watch: JJ Redick booed by fans in China over racial slur

An elephant never forgets, and when it comes to poignant moments that affect them, neither do sports fans.

That was on display during Friday’s exhibition game between the Mavericks and 76ers in China, when fans booed JJ Redick every time he touched the ball. This was a response to the racial slur Redick used in a Chinese New Year video earlier in the year, which he apologized for.

JJ Redick is getting booed every time he touches the ball by Chinese fans in NBA China game….remember Redick got in hot water after he accidentally used Chinese slur during NBA sponsored Chinese new year video. pic.twitter.com/WJhKMt7hgZ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 5, 2018

Ironically, it was almost as if Redick fed off the boos. He finished the game 10-for-10 shooting, with 28 points. He literally could not miss.

JJ Redick Did. Not. Miss. 💦 28 PTs, 10/10 FG, 7/7 3FG pic.twitter.com/Eos2R5yI0Z — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 5, 2018

Redick didn’t seem to have an issue with how the fans treated him, as he poked fun at their reception after the game, calling their actions “polite boos.”