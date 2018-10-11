Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. head-butts, punches fan amid sideline meltdown

It was only a matter of time until Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. lost his cool during a game, and Thursday’s divisional showdown with the Eagles appeared to be that time.

Beckham curiously stormed off the field by himself during the final seconds of the first half (watch here), rather than joining Eli Manning and the Giants offense. Manning threw a pass to Sterling Shepard, but OBJ was not on the field to see it, as he was already en route to the locker room.

Not only that, FOX cameras picked up footage of Beckham beating up on a cooling fan in the third quarter. OBJ was on the sideline at the time, when he walked over to the fan and head-butted it. He then followed that up with a flurry of punches.

Beckham was completely shut down in the game, as he was held to only two catches for 12 yards in the first half. It appeared as if he elected to take his frustration out on that poor fan.