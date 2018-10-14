Rams punter Johnny Hekker makes acrobatic 1-handed catch on sideline (Video)

Johnny Hekker is a four-time First Team All-Pro for a reason, as he’s arguably the best punter in the league.

And while it’s no secret that he has an extremely strong leg, he can also throw a pretty nice ball as well, which we learned on this trick play last season.

He also has great hands, as evidenced by the sick grab he made on the sideline during Sunday’s game against the Broncos. It took place after Case Keenum floated a pass out of bounds, which Hekker decided to jump up and snag — with one hand. He made it look easy, too. Check out how casual he was in making this great catch on the sideline.

Punter @JHekker had the Catch of the Year on the sideline 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/fXvBvscoXp — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 14, 2018

Hekker can do it all, apparently.