Jayson Tatum puts Joel Embiid on skates, lets him know about it afterward (Video)

Jayson Tatum enters his sophomore campaign after putting together one of the best rookie seasons in NBA history, so expectations are high for him this year.

Tatum received some advice from his hero growing up, Kobe Bryant, and he appears to have already improved his jumper as a result. He showed the ability to pull up with a high release point, with a similar shooting motion as Bryant destroyed his opponents with.

He also put Defensive Player of the Year Award candidate Joel Embiid on skates during Tuesday’s season-opener, and then casually finished with a jumper — making it look easy.

Hey Joel Embiid, May Jayson Tatum have this dance?

Tatum embiid chirp

Gotta love the wink that followed — letting Embiid know what he had just done.