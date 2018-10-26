CeltKicks: Day of the Dead, Tatum changes shoes

Kyrie Irving debuted a Halloween themed Kyrie 4 last night in Oklahoma City, taking to the court in the “Day of the Dead” colorway.

Here’s a closer look.

You can these for $130 at SNKRS or exclusively at Footlocker stores at the Cambridgeside Galleria, Dudley Street, Washington Street, or the Square One Mall in Saugus in the Boston area.

Use Footlocker’s launch locator for drops in your area.

Meanwhile Jayson Tatum rocked two pairs of kicks last night, coming out of the locker room in Cinnamon Toast Crunch Kyrie 4’s…

@celtics iyi bir geri dönüş yaptı. Jayson Tatum 24 sayı ile maçın skorer ismi oldu#CUsRise⁠ ⁠ 101 | #ThunderUp⁠ ⁠ 95 Marcus Morris: 21 Sayı, 10 Ribaund, 4 3Luk

Al Horford: 19 Sayı,9Rib 3 3Luk

Paul George: 22 Sayı,8 Rib

Russell Westbrook: 13 Sayı,15 Rİb, 8 AST#KiaTipOff18 pic.twitter.com/yEbUcwXgdj — NBA Touch (@nbatouch) October 26, 2018

And then switching to the Kobe AD Exodus at halftime.

Jayson Tatum’s 2018-2019 season body count is already up to 3 (counting the Embiid shake, staredown, and Wink from game 1) 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/qfY9lIa6EC — Justin Haney (@jhaney1125) October 26, 2018

Good luck finding those if you want them. You’re going to have to search the secondary market for both of those.