Kevin Byard fined $10K for star celebration

Titans safety Kevin Byard turned heads on Monday night with his eccentric celebration during the team’s game against the Cowboys.

Byard picked off a pass from Dak Prescott in the back of the end zone, which resulted in a touchback. He then celebrated by running to midfield, where he posed on the Cowboys star (watch here).

It was expected that he’d be receiving a fine from the league for his gesture, and, sure enough, he did. Byard was fined $10,026, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Byard received his fine today: $10,026, the standard amount for a first offense for taunting. https://t.co/X7l24zyP4w — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2018

That’s not a hefty fine by any means, so Byard will likely pay it and move on. The fine is the least of his worries, though, as Titans head coach Mike Vrabel took issue with the star celebration after it happened, so Byard would be wise to tone his celebrating down a bit in the future.