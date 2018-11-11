Yair Rodriguez's amazing KO of Korean Zombie in final second at UFC Denver was insane (Video)

It’s safe to say no one could have predicted what happened at the main event of UFC Denver on Saturday night.

Yair Rodriguez and Chan Sung Jung had nearly completed five rounds, and it appeared the fight was winding down in the final seconds. Both fighters appeared fatigued, and they were preparing for a decision. And as for the Korean Zombie, well, he was bloodied, and he was just trying to tick off the final seconds, as he appeared to have won the fight.

Chan Sung June was up 39-37, 39-37 and 38-38 headed into the final round. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 11, 2018

And then, out of nowhere, Rodriguez caught his opponent with an elbow, and the Korean Zombie dropped to the mat in the final second of the fight for a knockout — snatching victory from the jaws of defeat at the last possible moment.

1 second left…Yair Rodriguez KO's Chan Sung Jung out of nowhere. No better way to go out on the 25th Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/1C2C6ev62c — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 11, 2018

That was clearly one of the most unexpected/improbable knockouts in UFC history. What a turnaround.