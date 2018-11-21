Yankees GM Brian Cashman addresses Bryce Harper rumors, team still in mix

There was talk about the Yankees having dropped out of the Bryce Harper sweepstakes, but that appears to be exactly what it was — just talk.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently came out and addressed the topic on MLB Network Radio on Tuesday, and he said he’s “not ruling” the possibility of signing Harper out.

“… I’m not ruling anything out,” Cashman said, via MLB.com. “We like to think of ourselves as very progressive and open-minded to any idea, if it’s a good idea,” Cashman added later in the interview. “My main laser focus currently is on those areas of need, but that doesn’t preclude me from, with ownership obviously directing things from above, being open to any idea that makes us the best that we can possibly be.”

The interesting topic of note is if the Yankees would be willing to pay Harper $300 million, just to move him to first base, where he hasn’t played. But Cashman doesn’t appear to think the idea is all that crazy.

“People have talked about Bryce Harper being able to play first base, I don’t know if he can or can’t. I know he’s very athletic, but that’s not necessarily a bet I would recommend placing with the amount of money he’s expected to get.”

Moving Harper to first base isn’t a huge stretch, as he was originally a catcher. It also might help extend his career, keeping him healthier, which is important, if you’re going to give a player of that caliber the biggest contract in MLB history.