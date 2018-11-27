Dana White blasts 'cokehead' Oscar De La Hoya over Chuck Liddell-Tito Ortiz disaster fight

Anyone who tuned in to watch Sunday’s bout between over-the-hill Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz probably regretted paying the $39.95 pay-per-view price to do so.

The sloppy, painfully slow fight showed why both fighters were once retired, and after watching how it unfolded, we’re willing to guess they’ll probably be calling it quits again soon. The two fighters are 48 and 43 years old, respectively, so it’s probably time to go that route.

Liddell was knocked out in the first round of the fight, and that was the end of it all. The fight was somehow sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission, and was promoted by Oscar De La Hoya. White wasted no time in blasting De La Hoya and the powers that be for putting it on, which he did during a recent interview on “UFC Unfiltered.”

“I heard last week, the cokehead, Oscar De La Weirdo, is talking (expletive) that I don’t have any place to tell guys when to retire,” White said, as transcribed by MMA Junkie. “First of all, it’s called friendship, you (expletive) cokehead.

“I’ve been friends with Chuck Liddell for 20 years, and the reality is that Chuck Liddell retired when he should have retired, eight, nine years ago, however long it was, and Chuck Liddell’s almost 50 years old and has no business fighting any more. And the fact that the state of California even let that fight happen is disgusting – disgusting.”

White also said he was surprised Liddell “allowed himself to be talked into this stupid (s—).”

We completely agree with what White is saying here. How that “fight” was sanctioned is beyond comprehension, and it raises the question if De La Hoya was owed a favor or two.